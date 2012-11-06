Bittree Expands Into Thai Market Through Reseller Partnership With DSE

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Nov. 6, 2012 -- Bittree, a manufacturer of professional audio and video patching systems, today announced its entry into the Thai broadcast market through a new distribution agreement with DSE, one of Thailand's leading providers of broadcast equipment. As Bittree's exclusive reseller in Thailand, DSE will represent the company's line of HD-compatible video and TT (Bantam) audio patchbays and patch panels.

"As we continue to expand our presence throughout the Asian market, DSE will be a very important and strategic partner. DSE's loyal customer base and local industry knowledge, paired with the innovative design of our patchbays, create the perfect combination for meeting Thai broadcasters' requirements," said Glenn Garrard, CEO of Bittree. "We look forward to working with DSE to expand our joint customer base in a truly dynamic and thriving country."

DSE will handle all Bittree sales in Thailand, working with broadcast networks and systems integrators to develop custom solutions to match their project requirements.

"We are pleased to partner with Bittree and represent their products in Thailand. Bittree's products are very complementary to our overall solution set; in fact, their patchbays are often specified together with coaxial cable and other equipment that we represent," said Chai Mekratri, president of DSE. "In our 25 years of business, we have always been committed to supplying our customers with the highest-quality products and a comprehensive solution set. Our partnership with Bittree is the latest example of this commitment, enabling us to complete our product portfolio and offer comprehensive solutions to our new and existing customers."

About Bittree

Bittree offers a complete line of patching products, including audio, video, data, and integrated patchbays, as well as a variety of patchcords, tools, and accessories. Tailored for use in the post-production, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree's patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company's patching products are designed, manufactured, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, Calif. More information is available at www.bittree.com.