DVEO Selected for 2014 Streaming Media 100: The One Hundred Companies that Matter Most in Online Video

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), has been selected for the Streaming Media 100 -- Streaming Media magazine's annual list of the "100 Companies that Matter Most in Online Video" -- for the second year in a row.



DVEO will demonstrate their innovative video streaming technology at the Streaming Media West conference in Huntington Beach, California, November 18-19, in booth 206.



"This year's Streaming Media 100 is a diverse bunch, as diverse as the industry it represents. The one thing every company on the list has in common is that they're committed to innovation and moving the industry forward," said Streaming Media editor Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen. "These are the companies that are here for the long haul, and our congratulations go out to all the members of this elite list."



"Streaming Media magazine does an excellent job of reporting on the streaming industry. We are honored to be recognized by them as a top player," said stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "We provide one of the broadest, and most unique, streaming media product lines for Telco TV, IPTV, cable TV, Mobile DTV, corporations, and schools. Later this year, we plan to introduce an H.265 streaming appliance and a new media distribution server."







About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







