Middle Atlantic Names Colindres As Western Regional Sales Manager

Fairfield, NJ––Middle Atlantic Products has appointed Marco Colindres as Regional Sales Manager for the Western Region. Colindres’ territory includes the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, Northern Nevada, and the Rocky Mountains (Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico) for all market segments.

With extensive sales and marketing experience in the CE, Custom Install and Commercial markets and special expertise in the Power category, Colindres held several key positions at CORE Bands including Ecommerce Sales Manager, National Sales Training Manager and Special Products Marketing Manager prior to joining Middle Atlantic.

Colindres also served as National Sales Manager and Product Area Manager-Cable for Monster Products and headed up his own sales rep firm, Pride of Hawaii Sales Group in Honolulu. His educational background includes an MBA in Business Administration from San Francisco State and a BS in Business Administration Marketing from the University of San Francisco.

Commenting on Colindres’ appointment, Middle Atlantic Sales Director Whitt Adams said, “In addition to his extensive sales and marketing background and technical expertise in key market segments, Marco’s energy, passion and commitment to our customers is what really sets him apart. The fact that he’s become such a valuable asset for Middle Atlantic and our team in a such a short time comes as no surprise.”

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.



Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value and acquisitions are prime vectors for growth. Legrand reported sales of close to $5.8 billion in 2012. Legrand has a strong presence in the North American market, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include Cablofil, Electrorack, Middle Atlantic, NuVo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Vantage, Watt Stopper and Wiremold. The company is listed on NYSE Euronext and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us http://www.legrand.us>