AES and SMPTE® Partner to Further Strengthen and Educate the Audio Community at 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society (AES) is pleased to introduce the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®) as an Association Partner for the 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention, taking place Oct. 9-12 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The Oscar® and Emmy® Award-winning SMPTE is the worldwide leader in the advancement of the art, science and craft of developing and maintaining image, sound and metadata ecosystems. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media and entertainment industries. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

As part of this collaborative effort between AES and SMPTE, a number of special guests and presentations have been included in the convention program for the benefit of all attendees. Speakers from SMPTE’s professional membership will be presenting as part of the Broadcast and Streaming Media and the Sound for Picture tracks. The sessions, presented by leading figures in their field, are titled:

Sound for Picture: SP3 - Cinema Standards Review and the Road to Implementing Changes



Broadcast and Streaming Media: B13 - SMPTE: Audio Issues for Live Television — Overcoming the Challenges of Live Television Broadcast in Today’s Wild, Wild World



In addition, SMPTE will host a booth at AES137 (booth 1360), staffed by members of its Hollywood Section, where attendees can learn more about SMPTE and its goals, programs, and benefits. All SMPTE members are eligible to register for free Exhibits-Plus badges, as well as for discounted All Access badges, courtesy of the AES and SMPTE Association Partnership. Similarly, AES members who wish to attend the SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition in Hollywood, California, Oct. 20-23 are offered promotional codes for a 10 percent discount on conference packages or promotion code for a complimentary exhibits-only pass.

“SMPTE and the Audio Engineering Society share a commitment to promoting high standards and supporting advancements and education in the audio field,” said Barbara Lange, executive director at SMPTE. “We are pleased to partner with the Society at this year’s convention to offer resources and professional development presentations that further the complementary missions of our organizations.”

AES Executive Director Bob Moses stated, “This year the AES is proud to formally engage with our Association Partner, SMPTE, at the 137th Convention in Los Angeles. Both organizations share such strong ties through integral technologies, ideas, and disruptions that we all have to overcome, which all translate to opportunities for our industry as a whole. It’s really exciting for SMPTE to have a presence at our convention this year, and I thank the Society for its participation in building our program into something even greater for our attendees.”

For further information about free Exhibits-Plus badges (preregistration required), premium All Access badges, hotel, and technical program information, please visit http://www.aes.org/events/137/.