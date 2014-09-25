Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners Enters Into Exclusive Negotiation With FCDE to Become a Strategic Equity Partner in Thomson Video Networks

Backing From New Financial Partner Will Drive Company Into New Era of Growth and Industry Leadership in Broadcast, OTT, and Multi-Platform Video Delivery

RENNES, France -- Sept. 25, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks, a portfolio company of the Fonds de Consolidation & Développement des Entreprises (FCDE), today announced that FCDE has entered into exclusive negotiations with Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners (EdRIP) to take an equity stake in Thomson Video Networks, in partnership with the company's management.

Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners is the private equity affiliate of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, which specializes in asset management and private banking. EdRIP is dedicated to minority investments in privately owned companies.

Thomson Video Networks is a global leader in advanced video delivery solutions that enable media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth.

"We want to thank FCDE for its outstanding partnership, which has enabled us to create a strong foundation and track record for steady and continued growth as an independent enterprise," said Christophe Delahousse, president, Thomson Video Networks. "The proposed investment by EdRIP in partnership with the management team would mark a new milestone in our company's history. We would be delighted to work with this new partner to continue advancing state-of-the-art broadcast and multi-screen OTT services and driving the compression and video quality requirements of every device -- today and tomorrow."

Thomson Video Networks recently launched Behind Every Screen(TM), a unified and intelligent video delivery approach that combines on-premises and cloud-based resources to support broadcast as well as multi-screen services. Behind Every Screen brings together the latest ingest, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies to provide an all-encompassing video infrastructure. With EdRIP as a shareholder, Thomson Video Networks would be even better positioned to empower its customers with every key capability they need for profitable and convergent multi-platform video delivery Behind Every Screen.

"We are delighted to have worked successfully with Thomson Video Networks' management team to establish the company as an independent and globally recognized enterprise. Thomson Video Networks is now poised to enter a new period of growth building on its innovative products, international reach and quality management," said Amélie Brossier, partner at FCDE.

"Thomson Video Networks already occupies a solid position in the market, and we see strong potential for additional growth and opportunities in both current and new markets. The company would be an ideal addition to our portfolio as we continue to expand our strategy for sustained investment in global-growth enterprises," said Sylvain Charignon, partner, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners. "We are impressed by Thomson Video Networks' mature and experienced management and technical teams and its remarkable achievements and commitments to clients. The EdRIP investment would provide an additional boost for the company's efforts to address rapidly evolving market opportunities in OTT, IPTV, Web and cloud-based content delivery."

About Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners

Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners is the private equity affiliate of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, which is specialized in asset management and private banking (EUR 133.6bn under management, nearly 2,800 employees spread across 31 offices, branches and subsidiaries throughout the world). Founded in 1953, the Group has been chaired since 1997 by Baron Benjamin de Rothschild.

Paris-based Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners is dedicated to minority investments into privately-owned companies. It currently has more than 1 billion euros under management, invested primarily in growth-capital and life sciences venture capital. The company comprises 23 investment professionals who all have wide experience in Private Equity and industry.

In growth-capital, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners has just raised a EUR 300m FPCI, Winch Capital 3, which offers solutions to French SMEs looking to grow or reorganize their shareholding structure.

Investors are reminded that Winch Capital 3 is a venture capital fund (FPCI) that is more lightly regulated. As such, it is not subject to the approval of the French Financial Markets Authority and may adopt exceptional investment rules. Winch Capital 3 invests mainly in unlisted companies which are subject to capital loss risk, discretionary management risk and liquidity risk, etc.

About FCDE

The Fonds de Consolidation et de Développement des Entreprises (FCDE) finances the recovery and development of Small and Mid market companies with high growth potential. This growth capital fund of 200m euros is financed by bpifrance and the main banks and insurance companies in the French market.

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(TM) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

