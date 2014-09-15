Dalet Spotlights Partner Workflows at IBC2014

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – September 12, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, is showcasing, along with its new three-platform lineup – Dalet Galaxy, Dalet AmberFin and Dalet Brio – key partner integrations and workflows from Adobe, Filemobile, Cinnafilm and Opta.

Citizen Journalist Make Headlines

The Dalet-Filemobile integration brings user-generated content (UGC) into the heart of the news workflow. Newsrooms use Filemobile’s geo-specific mobile alerts to geographically coordinate citizen journalists to cover breaking events. Citizens capture and upload pictures or videos via the Filemobile app (iOS and Android) where newsroom staff uses the Filemobile Media Factory to review and organize UGC for potential news packages. The approved material is automatically transferred to the Dalet content catalogue and made immediately available for production along with the newsroom’s professionally gathered content.

Better Integration With Post

Dalet Xtend lets Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid and Final Cut editors search, preview and retrieve video assets, EDLs and shot lists stored on the Dalet MAM content catalogue. Editors can quickly access and work on content, and then save their sequences or even the entire projects back to the MAM.

Deeper Dalet-Adobe integration offers advanced functionality, such as “edit-while-record,” which is ideal for fast-paced news and sports workflows. Other key feature highlights include bi-directional metadata, genealogy tracking, and inheritance of rights. Adobe Premiere Pro projects can also be checked into the Dalet MAM and then checked out by other editing applications, enhancing collaboration across mixed editing environments.

In addition to MAM integration, Dalet’s OneCut multimedia editor seamlessly exchanges content, associated metadata and markers with Adobe, Avid and Final Cut Pro NLEs, maintaining workflow continuity among production tools.

Setting the Standard for Temporal Conversion

Recently announced, Dalet has combined the world-class expertise of AmberFin and Cinnafilm in frame rate conversion, scaling and de-interlacing to create an automated, reliable industrial transcoding platform that works at the highest performance for domestic, international and internet delivery.

The GPU-accelerated frame rate conversion technology, in partnership with Cinnafilm, delivers fast, high-quality, motion-compensated frame rate conversion. The combination also yields a four-times reduction in the amount of hardware broadcasters need to purchase, install and maintain, and includes a fully featured transcoding and format conversion toolset.

High-Performance Sports Integrations

A major player in the sports market, Dalet MAM features enhanced integrations with Avid®, EVS and Quantel to provide maximum interoperability across the sports workflow. It also offers support for SportsML, Opta and SMT LWS, ensuring compatibility with industry-standard protocols and data services.

Dalet MAM Goes Anywhere

Providing a similar user experience as Dalet Xtend, the Dalet MAM platform integrates with Adobe Anywhere, a collaborative workflow platform that lets users of Adobe professional video solutions such as Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe Prelude® CC work together using centralized media and assets across standard networks. The new integration makes it easier to manage shared assets and associated metadata, rights, genealogy and business rules for distribution and archiving locally and remotely.

IBC attendees can see these and other new Dalet technology offerings presented in the Dalet Theater and in the Dalet Tech Zone on stand 8.B77.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

