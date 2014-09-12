Jampro Delivers DAB Solutions for International Broadcast Market at IBC 2014

Sacramento, CA USA -Jampro Antennas, Inc. — a world leader in the manufacture and design of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in radio and television broadcast including DTV, DVB-T, FM and HD Radio solutions — is addressing the Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) needs of the international broadcast market by showcasing DAB Combiners, Bandpass Filters, and Mask Filters here at IBC 2014 in Stand 8.B96. Jampro is also featuring its popular broadband solutions as well as its complete range of antenna solutions that can be found in more than 25,000 broadcast installations worldwide.

“Jampro has built a reputation on accommodating the exact specifications of every individual broadcaster,” says Alex Perchevitch, Jampro president. “As DAB continues to grow in popularity, especially in Europe, we are responding by bringing filters and combiners right to a market which has embraced it from the start. IBC is one of the most important shows of the year and we are delighted to provide attendees with products that provide economical, practical and high-quality solutions for their region.”

DAB Solutions

RCCC-DT4-DAB Combiner

Backed by years of proven service throughout Europe, Jampro’s RCCC-DT4-DAB filters and combiners are being showcased at IBC. The extremely stable and easy-to-tune units meet all the requirements of the Eureka 147 specification and satisfy individual broadcasters’ requirements. Filters with up to 8 sections in constant impedance and reflective configurations have been supplied in systems requiring stable group delay and rejection characteristics. The RCC-DT4-DAB units are ideal for combining with existing TV transmitters in an existing VHF antenna.

RCEC-XXX-DAB VHF Band III DAB Mask Filters

Jampros’s RF System Series RCED-XXX-DAB Reflective Bandpass Filters are designed to provide superior mask performance for low and medium power DAB transmitters. Passband insertion loss is minimized by the use of high-Q aluminum cavities. Temperature stability is maintained through tight manufacturing techniques and Invar tuning rods. These mask filters are designed for input power levels up to 4.5kW. The 6-section cross-coupled filters are shipped fully tested.

RCBC-D06-DAB Bandpass Filter

The RCBC-D06-DAB bandpass filter is designed to provide superior performance at an affordable price. Invar tuning rods create temperature stability and the high-Q aluminum cavities provide low passband insertion loss in a compact package.

JVD Vertical Polarized Side-mount Antenna

The JVD dipole side-mounted antenna is ideal for DAB Band III and TV broadcasting applications where low wind loadings are required. Designed for vertical polarization, the antenna’s rugged galvanized and stainless steel construction insures many years of dependable performance, even in the harshest environments. Protective lightweight radomes can be added to protect against heavy ice build-up, and custom mounting brackets are optional. A corporate pressurized feed system is also available.

Antenna Highlights

UHF Broadband Panel Antenna for All Polarizations

Jampro‘s UHF Broadband panel antenna is available for Bands IV & V in all polarizations: CPOL, EPOL, HPOL and VPOL. The antenna is designed as either a side-mount or a top-mount for DTV, ISDB-T, DVB-T/H, NTSC or PAL broadcasting.

JVD-U and JCD-U Broadband UHF Broadband Antennas

Now available for both VPOL and CPOL polarization the JVD-U and JCD-U broadband antennas for UHF Bands IV & V, these antennas were designed as low to medium power solutions, with a special focus on rooftop deployment. The antenna is a vertically or circularly polarized system enclosed by a full cylindrical radome for environmental protection and minimal urban visual impact. The antenna is broadband over band IV/V allowing multiple UHF channels to be transmitted at the same time. Ruggedly constructed from marine brass and aluminum and designed for long life and value, this antenna is ideal for DVB-T2 (ISDB-T or ATSC digital TV application) channels. The antenna is fully assembled and tested before shipping to the customer.

JAT-U UHF Super Turnstile Antenna

Jampro’s Broadband Batwing IV/V 470 – 860 MHz Antenna has many outstanding features that bring great value to today’s broadcaster. The radome-enclosed unit can be either top or side mounted on a tower offering long life and many years of continuous service, ideal for broadband multi channel UHF applications. Minimum windloading while providing broadband response makes the JAT the perfect answer for applications where either one channel is defined, or multiple channels are combined.

Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna

Jampro’s JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot antenna, part of the legendary Prostar™ line, offers an economical alternative to buying, installing and maintaining multiple antennas. A single, compact solution, it conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading. Especially designed for multi-channel or combined-channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital or digital-digital TV applications, the JA/MS-BB antenna comes factory tuned in an elegant, ready-to-install and streamlined design.

Jampro Family of RCEC Mask Filters

Jampro offers a family of RCEC mask filters designed to provide superior mask filter performance at an affordable price. Cross coupling creates steep rejection skirts and the high-Q cavities provide low pass band insertion loss in a compact package.

Models include:

RCEC-386-UM – 5kW AVG, UHF 8”/203.2mm mask filter ATSC/DVB-T/ISDB-T

RCEC-206-UMFB – 2.5kW AVG, 6-section cross-coupled UHF DVB-T non-critical mask filter

RCEC-#F6-UM – 500W, UHF 4”/101.6mm mask filter ATSC/DVB-T/ISDB-T

RCEC-DT6-UM – 250W, UHF 2”/50.8mm mask filter ATSC/DVB-T/ISDB-T

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 25,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. For additional JAMPRO information, please visit: www.jampro.com.

###

Jampro contact: Sonia Del Castillo

916-383-1177 • mailto:Sonia@jampro.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener • 845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv