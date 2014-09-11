Civolution Showcases Integration of NexGuard Forensic Watermarking with RDK at IBC

Civolution (IBC stand 2.B41), the leading provider of technology and solutions for identifying, managing and monetizing content, today announced that its NexGuard forensic watermarking has now been integrated with the RDK broadcast innovation engine. At IBC, Civolution will host on stand demonstrations of live watermarking running on RDK reference design hardware. This NexGuard integration with RDK enables operators moving to RDK to deploy forensic watermarking to meet the security requirements of content owners.

The IBC demonstrations will feature the integration of NexGuard with the RDK Hardware Development Platform rendering watermarked video on a TV set. The NexGuard watermark can be retrieved from any video capture made from a set-top box. Civolution will demonstrate that the solution can accurately identify the origin of content illegally streamed from a set-top box, via camcorder copy, analog or HDMI source and enable the PayTV industry to discover the next level of content protection.

The integration of forensic watermarking in set-top-boxes allows service providers to locate the source of illegal streaming, providing a valuable addition to take-down notices for live streaming by empowering the operator to take immediate action on an illicit stream. The RDK demonstration at IBC will enable Pay TV service providers to discover how NexGuard can help them protect premium channels such as exclusive sports programming against illicit live re-streaming over the Internet.

“We are embracing RDK because we believe in the philosophy behind the development and we’re seeing increasing operator buy-in for the RDK framework,” said Alex Terpstra, CEO, Civolution.

“Operators work in an increasingly complex environment and have to support more activities than ever before. For RDK to really take off, it’s critical that every part of the operator toolkit works seamlessly with this new broadcast framework. By supporting RDK and demonstrating the integration with NexGuard on an RDK set-top-box, we are showing the broadcast space how it can add watermarking to its RDK platforms. We look forward to enabling operators launching RDK-based consumer premises equipment to deploy forensic watermarking as a piracy deterrent,” concluded Terpstra.

Civolution NexGuard forensic watermarking provides an efficient deterrent against piracy of content. It is the means by which a unique identifying code is inserted into a media asset. By adding a unique identity disseminated throughout a piece of media, that content, along with its recipient, becomes identifiable.

A digital watermark is used to enforce contractual compliance between a content owner and the intended recipient. It provides proof of misuse and a link back to the source of a leakage. It is one of the key means to protect media content. NexGuard is the most widely deployed forensic watermarking technology in the world.

Additionally, Civolution will host a presentation on Friday, September 12th (14:00-14:25, IBC Content Everywhere Cloud Solutions, Hall 3) to explain how watermarking enables broadcasters and operators to secure the cloud and open up new revenue opportunities.