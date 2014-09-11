Dalet Unveils Integrated Platform Solutions at IBC2014

Company supports continued development of AmberFin; integration alongside Dalet Galaxy and Dalet Brio platforms to deliver broader and deeper set of workflow solutions

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – September 11, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, unveiled today its new platform lineup: Dalet Brio (high-density ingest and playout), Dalet AmberFin (high-quality transcoding), andDalet Galaxy (enterprise MAM). These three distinct, yet tightly integrated platforms enable Dalet to answer both the current and future requirements of the media industry with a range of complementary products and modules that address targeted applications as well as combine to offer best-in-class business solutions.

An expert in MAM-driven workflows, Dalet has been actively looking to add value to video processing, an essential component of all broadcast media. AmberFin, a sophisticated platform for video ingest, complex media manipulation, transcoding and quality control (QC) solutions within the Dalet family, extends and enhances the company’s integrated workflow capabilities. Unique among transcode vendors, AmberFin has developed its own video processing technology and set of patents.

“By integrating resources and innovative technologies into three unique and collaborative platforms, Dalet can address the changing needs of the industry driven by growing consumer demands for more content on more devices,” commented Ben Davenport, director of marketing, Dalet. “The combination of these three platforms allows us to offer the most complete and forward-thinking solutions for media organizations to optimize their human resources and media assets. Operators in news, sports and programming will reap tremendous efficiencies and productivity by applying Dalet’s latest technologies.”

Moreover, customers need not fear being locked down to any particular solution. Dalet’s non-proprietary, open-systems approach permits interoperability between its technology and third-party solutions.

Dalet Galaxy (http://www.dalet.com/platforms/galaxy) is the latest and most advanced version of the Dalet Media Asset Management platform. The landmark development initiative leverages more than 10 years of successful MAM development and customer input. Dalet Galaxy is the industry’s first business-centric, Media Asset Management platform for managing media workflows, systems and assets throughout the multimedia production and distribution chain.

IBC2014 sees Dalet highlight a number of new features and enhancements to the Dalet Galaxy including optimized, multi-version, multi-lingual program preparation workflows. Dalet will also preview the latest integration to Adobe Anywhere.

The Dalet Brio (http://www.dalet.com/platforms/brio) platform is designed to facilitate the ingest and playout of broadcast-quality video in SD and HD formats. New for IBC2014, the Brio3 video server packs up to 12 physical channels into a compact chassis with the embedded 3D graphics engine, Dalet Cube and a variety of storage combinations. Dalet Brio features a combination of cost-effective standard IT components with built-in redundancy.

Dalet Brio embeds critical applications that facilitate a wide range of production tasks including sports logging, highlight production, replay, gang ingest, gang playout and more. Applications include Multi-camera Recording, VTR Ingest and Print to Tape, Loop Record, Time Delay Player, Multichannel Player with Graphics, and Highlights Production, making Dalet Brio an ideal workflow solution for fast-paced, task-specific productions such as news, sports and studio.



Dalet AmberFin (http://www.dalet.com/platforms/amberfin) is a high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. AmberFin software runs on cost-effective, commodity IT hardware that can adapt and growas the needs of your business change.

At IBC, Dalet will launch its implementation of the GPU-accelerated, motion-compensated frame rate conversion technology, in partnership with Cinnafilm, delivering fast, high-quality standards conversion. As part of the Dalet AmberFin Advanced Adaptive Temporal Transform Toolbox (AT)3, Cinnafilm Tachyon joins the existing CPU-based frame rate converter and ACC advanced cadence correction and removal.

Schedule a Press Meeting at IBC2014

Members of the media are invited to schedule private press briefings with Dalet executives, or attend a daily stand briefing (11:00 on Friday, September 12 and 10:00 on the following days of the show). For more information and to schedule a meeting, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Dalet

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of media assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet’s productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 15 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

####