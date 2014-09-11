HARMAN’s Studer, Soundcraft, AKG and JBL Offer World-Leading Audio Tools for Broadcasters at IBC 2014

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – At IBC 2014, HARMAN Professional is showcasing an impressive array of new products for the broadcast industry, ranging from Soundcraft and Studer routers, cores and digital consoles to AKG’s professional lines of microphones and headphones and JBL’s studio monitors. Studer is introducing no less than eight new products and updates for its industry-leading line of digital audio consoles.

Studer is adding to the immense power of its Vista X digital console with the next step in processing power and intuitive functionality, the Studer Vista V. The new 52-fader Vista V is based on the same Quad Star technology as its predecessor the Vista X launched earlier this year, but in a more compact footprint ideal for smaller studios, OB trucks and large live productions.

In addition, Studer is introducing the Infinity Core 200, version 5.2 software upgrade to its Vista X, Vista V, Vista 1 and Vista 5 digital consoles and AES67 interfacing via a D23m card. New to the 5.2 software are: the ability to assign Strip Setups as CUE events; support of the Soundcraft Realtime Rack (UAD plug-ins); support of Lexicon PCM96 Surround reverbs with Infinity Core; Input Gain unfold for multi-format channels; Spill Zone for contributing channels; GUI enhancements and new patch groups; A-Line embedded Ethernet; and contribution PAN in stereo channels to mono Aux busses.

Studer will be demonstrating its new D23m I/O system, which features enhanced channel count architecture that allows customers of its Vista X and Vista V digital consoles to transfer a huge number of channels. The D23m works seamlessly with Studer’s new Infinity Core and A-Link interface technology.

Offering continued support of its customer base in the radio broadcast market, Studer is also announcing the release of its OnAir v6.1 software. This new software release is a free update for all owners of Studer OnAir digital mixing consoles. The OnAir v6.1 software offers a wealth of new feature enhancements including: loudness metering; delay function; improved AoIP support with Dante; automated gain calibration; and BSS BLU link support.

Addressing a specific need in the sports broadcast market, HARMAN’s Studer is unveiling a prototype unit designed to provide a more rewarding audio experience for television viewers. Known as the Studer Ball Chaser, this unique product allows broadcast engineers to use a joystick to open the shotgun microphone closest to the action on the playing area, while keeping the other microphones closed.



Also at the HARMAN stand, Soundcraft will feature the Realtime Rack, a 1U unit compatible with Soundcraft Vi as well as Studer Vista consoles housing Universal Audio’s portfolio of top quality audio plug-ins, plus three Si Performer 1 19” rack-mounted digital consoles. The Si Performer 1 has an input capacity of 80 audio inputs to mix on all models, while featuring the same mix power as the Performer 2 and 3 consoles but with 16 mic pres and 16 faders. Moreover, the unique integration of a DMX512 port offers core lighting control, ideal for single (audio + lighting) operator application.

AKG will be showing a series of professional microphones and headsets that are ideal for broadcast customers. Among these products include the PR4500 ENG multichannel wireless system, the HC577 L reference head-worn microphone, the CK77 WR miniature lavaliere microphone, the C45,the C414 XLII multi-pattern condenser microphone, the C230 dynamic ENG microphone and the HSD 171 and HSD 271 professional headsets.

Finally, JBL will be showing its award winning range of high performance LSR305 and LSR308 monitors featuring the revolutionary Image Control Waveguide.



