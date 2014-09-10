DK-Technologies Appoints Anders Kjempff As New Sales and Marketing Director

DK-Technologies has announced the appointment of Anders Kjempff to the position of Sales and Marketing Director, with responsibility for promoting the company’s range of audio and video metering products including the award winning DK Meter. He will be based at DK-Technologies’ head office in Herlev, Denmark.

Kjempff brings extensive management experience to the role having previously run his own IT sales company, which he sold earlier this year. Prior to that he spent nine years with broadcast transmission company ProTeleVision Technologies (PTV) where he was Sales and Strategy Director.

Karsten Hansen, CEO of DK-Technologies, says: "There is a real sense of 'Sliding Doors' about Anders' appointment because, in a parallel dimension, he should have joined the company in 2001 when DK bought the Studio Products Division of PTV. At that stage he was working for the part of the company that we didn't buy, and that's why he didn't come across then. I am really delighted that our paths have finally come together. Anders has so much industry experience and is such a consummate sales and marketing professional that this is really great news for the future of DK-Technologies."

Commenting on his appointment, Anders Kjempff adds: "I have known about DK-Technologies for many years and have always admired its approach to product design and development. DK products are conceived from a blank sheet of paper – there are no third party algorithms or components because everything is designed from scratch with no compromise. That is why the company has such a strong international reputation for quality. I am delighted that I am now part of this because I share the same values. Coming to DK really does feel like coming home."

Under Kjempff's guidance, DK-Technologies will be looking to promote its world class products and expand its sales network on a global scale.

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com