Studio Technologies Introduces Dante™-Enabled Model 214, 215 and 216 Announcer’s Consoles

New Series Provides Plug-and-Play Installation through Popular Audio Protocol

Skokie, IL, SEPTEMBER 8, 2014 — Studio Technologies, the manufacturer of tailored high-performance audio, video and fiber-optic products for the professional audio, installation and broadcast markets, introduces the Dante™-enabled Model 214, 215 and 216 Announcer’s Consoles, targeted at live broadcast, stadium, corporate and production facilities. In keeping with the company’s design philosophy of delivering high-quality and reliable production tools, the new Announcer’s Console series provides flexibility, excellent audio performance and ease-of-use for any situation requiring an announcer, including on-air and location broadcasting, stadium announcement, voice-over booths and corporate events. The Dante implementation ensures that the Model 214, 215 and 216 units achieve plug-and-play connectivity into Dante-compatible installations.

“While the audio/video-over-Ethernet movement is greatly simplifying wiring infrastructures and signal flow, traditional workflow tools, including comms, IFB and announcer’s consoles, are still necessary in today’s production environment,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Studio Technologies is bringing its signature problem-solving equipment into this networked world by implementing the Dante Audio-over-Ethernet technology, which delivers low latency, tightly synchronized, and interoperable audio transport with simple installation and configuration.”

The Model 214, 215 and 216 Announcer’s Consoles are each designed to serve as the audio control center for announcers, commentators and production personnel. Each unit integrates all on-air talkback and cue audio signal routing in one compact tabletop system, offering ease-of-use, configuration flexibility and sonic excellence. All three models support applications utilizing the Dante Audio-over-Ethernet media networking technology. An Ethernet connection with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or external 12-volt DC power source is all that is required to make the units part of a sophisticated, networked audio system. The connection of a microphone and pair of headphones or a broadcast headset completes the installation process.

The Model 214 offers two pushbutton switches with LED indicators that allow the user to control two audio output channels: one main and one talkback. The main output channel is designed to serve as the on-air, stadium announcement or primary audio feed. The talkback output channel is intended to provide production trucks, control rooms or support personnel with talent-originated cue signals. In addition to the main and talkback output channels, a “hot mic” output channel is also available. This un-switched audio output is beneficial when the Model 214 is being used in conjunction with an intercom system, audio console or any application that requires an “always active” microphone signal.

The Model 215 offers three pushbutton switches with LED indicators that allow the user to control three audio output channels: one main and two talkback; while the Model 216 offers four pushbutton switches with LED indicators controlling four audio output channels: one main and three talkback. One pushbutton switch controls the status of the main output on both units and is the primary audio channel. Additional pushbutton switches control the status of the talkback output channels, which include the audio signals used to communicate with producers, directors, spotters or other behind-the-scenes production personnel. The output channels can also be routed, by way of other support equipment, to the inputs on other Model 215/216 Announcer’s Consoles, which permit a talent “party-line” talk function to be created.

Studio Technologies’ Dante-enabled Model 214, 215 and 216 Announcer’s Consoles are now shipping. To learn more about Studio Technologies’ latest Dante-enabled product developments, visit http://studio-tech.com/.

