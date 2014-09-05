FSR Launches Next-Generation Matrix Switcher

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR is once again extending its range of innovative Pro AV solutions with the launch of its new, next-generation matrix switcher. Joining the company’s switcher line of products that already address the needs of all types of users, FSR is now introducing its DV-HMSW4K-88 Matrix switcher, which routes eight HD sources to any eight HDTV displays.

The new FSR DV-HMSW4K-88 Matrix switcher supports 1080p full HD up to 4K plus all 3D formats, along with multichannel digital audio formats such as PCM, Dolby® True HD and DTS-HD® Master Audio™. Switching and other commands can easily be implemented using the front-panel push buttons, IR remote control, RS-232, or via TCP/IP.

“FSR has always had a dynamic range of product offerings, enabling us to accommodate so many markets with smart technologies and solutions, including our complex matrix switchers, which are cost-effective, easy to use and reliable,” said company president Jan Sandri. “To this end, we are thrilled to be able to extend our line of matrix switchers by introducing the new DV-HMSW4K-88. With so many great features, we can support the many needs of AV professionals in a wide variety of applications.”

Among its many features, the DV-HMSW4K-88 supports resolutions up to 1080p@60Hz, 48-bit deep color, 4k@30Hz; allows any source to be displayed on multiple displays at the same time; allows any HDMI display to view any HDMI source at any time; allows PCM, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD master audio pass through HDMI output; offers multiple switching mode, push-in button, IR remote control, RS-232 control, and TCP/IP control; offers easy installation with rack-mounting ears; offers full 3D pass through; is HDCP compliant; and includes 9 IR receivers, 8 IR transmitters, a handheld IR Remote Control, and power supply.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

