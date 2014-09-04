Hal Leonard and Groove3 Announce Strategic Partnership

This collaboration will transform Hal Leonard's industry leading content, including series such as Music Pro Guides and Quick Pro Guides, using Groove3's proven online video delivery system and subscription model, while expanding Groove3's reach beyond the robust community the company has built over the last 10 years, addressing all aspects of the music-making process, including recording, production, engineering, mixing, songwriting, DAW guides and more.

"Groove3 has always had the end user's best interest in mind and is dedicated to delivering the best tutorials about today's audio tools and recording and production techniques. Now having the opportunity to partner with Hal Leonard and offer their first-class content along side ours, it's a match made in heaven for all audio professionals and hobbyists alike around the world," said Groove3 Vice President Antony Livoti.

"Groove3 is the most trusted and time-tested online quality resource for training videos for musicians, and bringing Hal Leonard's reputable brands and content into their community will be a huge benefit to all musicians interested in learning online," said John Cerullo, Group Publisher of Hal Leonard Books.

"Hal Leonard has been a pioneer in offering digital content to active music makers for decades, and the Groove3 partnership, along with our many other recent digital and web based initiatives, will allow us to continue to offer the best in music instruction for years to come," added Hal Leonard Corporation President Larry Morton.

Groove3 currently offers more the 850 hours of top-notch online training. The new, exclusive content from Hal Leonard will include product by world-renowned recording, audio, and music experts from many fields, including the Hal Leonard Recording Method by Bill Gibson, the Bruce Swedien Recording Method, Rikki Rooksby's series of books on songwriting, and much more. Additional courses and products will be announced and released in the coming weeks.

In addition, the partnership allows for the development and offering of customized online programs for traditional resellers, such as musical instrument dealers, and licensing programs to audio-trade outlets, secondary and higher educational institutions, and industry organizations.

###