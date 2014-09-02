Dalet Releases AmberFin Version 10.4

Paris, France – August 28, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, announced today the availability of AmberFin 10.4. The new update expands the versatility of the AmberFin multi-format transcode platform by adding support for new operating systems (OS), easier handling of closed captions, and enhanced codec processing that further improves interoperability. The new Dalet AmberFin version 10.4 features include:

Better Avid DNxHD Support – AmberFin 10.4 will re-wrap DNxHD among MOV, MXF OP1a and MXF OP-Atom without transcoding, accelerating Avid workflows.

Closed Captions Made Easy – Users can now insert captions during transcode, even when doing temporal conversion.

Extended AVC Intra Support – As with most formats, there are a few different variations - AmberFin 10.4 features a new decoder that enhances the interoperability of AVC Intra.

Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012 Support – AmberFin Version 10.4 will offer full support of Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012.

Customers with current support contracts can upgrade at any time by contacting their local representative or Dalet support.

Attendees can see the new Dalet AmberFin 10.4 platform along with other Dalet solutions at IBC on stand 8.B77.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

