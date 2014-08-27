ioGates Signs Long-Term Partnership Agreement With the Danish Broadcasting Corporation

ioGates to Provide National Broadcaster With Easy-to-Use Professional-Grade Cloud-Based Video-Sharing Platform

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Aug. 27, 2014 -- ioGates, a provider of cloud-based tools for sharing, converting, and distributing professional media files in a simple-to-use Web interface, has signed a three-year partnership agreement with the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR). Under the agreement, ioGates will provide DR with its own ioGates-powered portal for easily sharing and exchanging audiovisual content among its various departments and content partners. This solution requires no advanced technical knowledge on the part of users. ioGates supplies similar hosting solutions to broadcasters such as TV3 Sport, TV 2 Denmark, SBS Discovery, and Nordisk Film Shortcut.

"We wanted a uniform, professional solution that would make it possible to share sound and video files both internally and externally without spending a great deal of time and resources on training employees to use and operate the new system," said Gert Hansen, team leader for media systems, technological development, at Danish Broadcasting Corporation. "Outsourcing is part of the Danish Broadcasting Corporation's strategy, and we knew from recent experience that ioGates could supply a reliable cloud solution that is also very user-friendly. The ease of use was an important parameter when we chose the solution."

The partnership comes on the heels of a successful collaboration during the recent international Eurovision Song Contest 2014, in which ioGates provided DR with a video-hosting solution that made it technically possible for the 37 participating countries to exchange large and complex media files throughout the competition.

The ioGates portal satisfies DR's requirement for an intuitive solution that can be used by everyone without the need for technical IT support. DR users can upload, convert, share, and distribute content in any video format, making it possible for the various DR departments and program producers to send, receive, and approve professional video files quickly. For example, DR's different departments can quickly send clips out to employees in the field, while camera operators can easily send clips back to editorial staff. At the same time, program-producing departments can send video files and daily rushes to producers, directors, and others involved in new productions in order to make editing and programming decisions without delay.

"Denmark Broadcasting Corporation is an important source of programming for the people of Denmark. Having a partnership with this respected national broadcaster speaks volumes about the ioGates platform's sophisticated simplicity," said ioGates CEO Jesper Andersen. "ioGates not only meets DR's requirement for a professional system that is easy to use, but it also helps accelerate DR's workflow to ensure that it can send content to air as quickly as possible."

For more information about ioGates, please see the following video http://iogates.com/qr/campaign/video2014/?utm_source=mypresswire&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=DR.

