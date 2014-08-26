Alan Dick Broadcast Develops DAB Systems to Satisfy Requirements of Hi-Profile Broadcasters

Gloucestershire, United Kingdom -- Alan Dick Broadcast Ltd. (ADBL), a world leader in the manufacture and design of radio frequency components and antennas for radio and television transmission, will be highlighting DAB antennas at IBC that were designed to provide economic and space efficient solutions for some of the world’s most renowned broadcasters and Broadcast Signal providers. The DAB antennas will share the spotlight with ADBL’s new VHF BIII Mask filter/combiner along with the Company’s well-established UHF and FM units and towers in stand 8.B99.

"Environmental considerations coupled with zoning and planning restrictions forced the BBC to seek an antenna that could be fitted into the space occupied by existing FM units,” says Alex Perchevitch, President of ADBL. “Nothing suitable existed, so ADBL embarked on a development project to provide a solution that didn’t impact negatively on the FM antenna and met the specification for DAB. Two types of antennas were produced; the Shared Aperture FM Crossbow, and the FM Spearhead.”

The FM Crossbow antenna was designed for square structures and provides an excellent omni directional horizontal radiation pattern from an array of 4 panels mounted around a square structure. The FM Spearhead is suited for triangular structures and provides an excellent omni directional radiation pattern from an array of 3 panels mounted around a triangular structure. The DAB antenna elements were designed to be fitted onto the existing FM antennas without disturbing its installation or performance. The systems were range tested to optimize the RF performance of the combined DAB/FM antennas.

About Alan Dick Broadcast

UK-based Alan Dick Broadcast (ADBL) is a long-established global leader in the manufacture of antennas, combiners / filters, towers and broadcast infrastructure services for digital and analogue video and audio systems. Our portfolio starts at concept and runs through planning site development, station equipment, towers, antennas, and a full implementation and testing service. Additional information about ADBL may be obtained at: www.alandickbroadcast.com

