Sonnet Announces Modular Rackmount Enclosure for Latest Mac Pro Computers

Sonnet's RackMac Pro Provides Secure Mounting for One or Two Mac Pro Computers in a Space-Efficient Rackmount Enclosure

IRVINE, Calif. -- Aug. 12, 2014 -- Sonnet today announced its RackMac(TM) Pro rackmount solution for the new Mac Pro(R) computer. Ideal for use in IT equipment racks and transportable rack applications, as well as in offices and classrooms, the unit supports the installation of one or two new Mac Pro computers mounted side by side in a 4U rack space and offers features for ease of operation.

The RackMac Pro ships in two configurations. The first configuration is available with a single RackMac Pro Computer Mounting Module preinstalled, leaving space for an optional second Computer Mounting Module, available for purchase separately. The second configuration ships with two Computer Mounting Modules preinstalled and ready to accommodate two Mac Pro computers.

The RackMac Pro's heavy-duty steel outer enclosure provides secure mounting and protection for each Mac Pro computer. Occupying a 4U rack space (7 inches) and just 16 inches deep, this rackmount solution is perfect for use in a wide range of popular mobile racks, carts, and rack cases, as well as in a server room. To make the Mac Pro fully rack- and road-ready, Sonnet constructed a protective cocoon for each computer out of formed steel and lined it with soft-touch padding to hold the computer firmly in place while safeguarding its lustrous finish.

The new Mac Pro's cylindrical core employs a single large fan that quietly and efficiently cools the computer, drawing in cool air through the bottom and expelling warm air through the top. Mounted on their sides inside RackMac Pro, each computer's airflow path remains unchanged and unobstructed. Full, independent airflow through the computer is maintained consistently within Apple's usage guidelines, even when the RackMac Pro is installed between other equipment in a loaded rack.

Like Sonnet's award-winning xMac(TM) Pro Server Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion system and 4U rackmount enclosure for new Mac Pro computers, the RackMac Pro extends each Mac Pro's Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, HDMI, and power interfaces to panel-mounted connectors on the back of the unit for easy external cable connection. A USB 3.0 interface and power switch are mounted on the front to enable the user to conveniently connect a USB peripheral and activate the computer's power switch. Because panel-mount connectors for Thunderbolt cables do not exist, each Computer Mounting Module provides cable management tie-downs for securing all Thunderbolt cables that are connected to each Mac Pro during installation. The RackMac Pro also includes convenient mounting support for specialty network interface Thunderbolt adapters such as Promise Technology SANLink2 Fibre Channel adapters.

"From the day the new Mac Pro was announced, we immediately began receiving requests for a rackmount solution," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "With the success of our RackMac mini rackmount enclosure for Mac mini computers, it was logical that our customers immediately looked to Sonnet to design a solution for properly rack-mounting the new Mac Pro. We feel we have delivered the best combination of functionality, ruggedness, and efficient utilization of space."

The RackMac Pro 1x (part number RACK-PRO-1X) has a suggested retail price of $599; the RackMac Pro 2x (part number RACK-PRO-2X) has a suggested retail price of $869; and the optional RackMac Pro Computer Mounting Module (part number RACK-PRO-MM) has a suggested retail price of $299. All models are immediately available. More information on the RackMac Pro is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/rackmacpro.html.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems; pro media readers; RAID storage systems; and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-rackmacpro_double_t_wcover.jpg

Image Caption: RackMac(TM) Pro 2X with two Computer Mounting Modules, with two Mac Pro(R) computers installed.

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-rackmacpro_single_t_wcover.jpg

Image Caption: RackMac(TM) Pro 1X with one Computer Mounting Module, with one Mac Pro(R) installed.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-cmm_w_macpro_wcover.jpg

Image Caption: Computer Mounting Module, with one Mac Pro(R) installed.