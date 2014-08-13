Harmonic Makes Future of Video a Reality With Cutting-Edge Broadcast and Multiscreen Solutions at IBC2014

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 13, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will demonstrate a variety of technologies and solutions set to transform video production and delivery in the broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, and multiscreen environments at IBC2014, stand 1.B20. From virtualized video infrastructures to Ultra HD encoding and delivery, Harmonic's market-leading solutions enable operators to deploy lower-cost, flexible video architectures with pristine video quality to maximize the value of their existing bandwidth and drive new revenue-generating services.

"All of the technologies and solutions we'll be highlighting at IBC2014 are designed to bring simplicity, flexibility, scalability, and efficiency to broadcasters, which is becoming increasingly important as video production and delivery get more and more complex," said Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer at Harmonic. "At the show, Harmonic will demonstrate its latest innovations, including new software-defined, virtualizable video delivery that unifies all media processing functions on a single platform. Attendees can stop by the booth to see how the Harmonic VOS software-based architecture and Electra XVM virtualized media processor bring unprecedented efficiencies to broadcasters through intelligent function integration and the ability to leverage an IT-centric infrastructure. By partnering with Harmonic, the world's leading video infrastructure provider, broadcasters and pay-TV operators can provide the most compelling television experience, including Ultra HDTV, at the lowest TCO, supported by the industry's best service and support."

Featured demonstrations at Harmonic's booth will include:

- A virtualized video infrastructure featuring the new Harmonic VOS(TM) architecture. The powerful, extensible platform enables virtualized media processing, such as Harmonic's new Electra(TM) XVM integrated software package, the industry's first software-based, fully converged, broadcast-ready media processing platform. Integrating real-time encoding, high-quality branding and graphics, and transport stream playout for broadcast and multiscreen services, Electra XVM offers users unparalleled function integration, increased operational flexibility, and unlimited scalability.

- Contribution and distribution solutions including the expanded Ellipse(R) 3000 family of contribution encoders, which now features the industry's first DSNG encoder to support the new DVB Carrier ID (DVB-CID) standard for reducing interference between satellite signals, and the new DVB-S2X specification for improving performance of DVB-S2 satellite digital broadcasting.

- A unique range of Ultra HD demonstrations, including a real-time Ultra HD encoding and streaming workflow demonstration, powered by Harmonic's HEVC-ready VOS platform, as well as interoperability demonstrations with leading chipset vendors of 2160p50/60 HEVC Main 10 profile encoded Ultra HD streaming.

- IP video innovation with ProMedia(R) Origin stream packager/server, highlighting simplified delivery of live, VOD and time-shift TV services to all screens.

- Production and playout with collaborative editing and 4K editing on the Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system, as well as new developments in the Spectrum(TM) media server product line which provide higher channel counts and storage density, improved caption support, monitoring and scheduling capabilities, and integrated management tools.

- Groundbreaking and market-leading cable edge solutions, including the NSG(TM) Pro and new NSG Exo CCAP-compliant platforms. The new NSG Exo distributed CCAP system is one of the industry's first offerings to support a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) utilizing deep fiber networks, and provides DOCSIS/EuroDOCSIS/J-DOCSIS CMTS capabilities now, with universal edgeQAM capabilities coming soon.

In addition to the demonstrations, Thierry Fautier will be presenting his paper "Ultra HD Deployment Perspectives" at IBC2014 on Sept. 14 at 8:00 a.m. at the RAI in Amsterdam.

Harmonic has also been shortlisted for the IBC Innovation Awards and CSI awards at IBC2014. The company is up for the IBC Innovation Award in the Content Delivery category based on an innovative multiscreen encoding and packaging platform that was created for Turner Sports. Harmonic has also been shortlisted in five categories for the 2014 CSI Awards, including Electra XVM in the category "Best Digital Video Processing Technology," NSG Exo distributed CCAP system in the category "Best Cable or Fibre Contribution/Distribution/Transmission Solution," and the Harmonic Ultra HD solution in the category "Best Ultra HD TV Technology or Project."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Electra(TM) XVM, Ellipse(R) 3000, Harmonic MediaGrid, NSG(TM) Exo, NSG Pro, ProMedia(R) Origin, and VOS(TM) products, and our service and support teams. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that our products and service and support teams may not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as operational flexibility, unlimited scalability, unparalleled functional integration, unprecedented efficiencies, simplicity, lowest TCO, most compelling television experience, and having the industry's best service and support teams.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2013, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOS.jpg

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-Ellipse3000.jpg

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-MediaGrid.jpg