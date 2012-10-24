The Tiffen Company to Unveil New Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light at PDN PhotoPlus Expo 2012

Portable and focusable, the Lowel GL-1 Power LED creates the perfect shot, close up and from a distance



Hauppauge, NY – October 24, 2012 –The Tiffen Company®, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, will debut at the 2012 PDN PhotoPlus Expo (booth 545), held at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City from October 25 – 27, the new Lowel® GL-1™ light.



“The GL-1 is exciting because it presents a new way of lighting for the shooter on the go,” comments Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Totally self-contained with powerful spot-to-flood output, it lets you put the light right where you want it. From a distance, or up close.”



Unlike the standard strobe light, which is blinding and distracting, the Lowel GL-1 Power LED lights large areas evenly with daylight, letting shooters move freely, focusing the light source selectively using the warm, flattering nature of the tungsten color as key, fill or accent. A “what you see is what you get” lighting tool, with the Lowel GL-1 shooters always know exactly what their image will look like. The power of the light source combined with its tremendous portability allows users to capture images that other lighting sources would typically prohibit, such as dramatic shots from a distance.



Tiffen adds, “Because you can create with 100% accuracy the atmosphere you need very quickly, the Lowel GL-1 gives you the time and space to capture every moment – and the results are stunning. With these new creative options, every photographer and videographer who uses the Lowel GL-1 can deliver higher quality images for their clients. The Lowel GL-1 Power LED is a game changer.”



About the New Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light

Designed in conjunction with world-renowned wedding and event photographers Brian Marcus and John Solano, the Lowel GL-1 is the perfect complement to today’s DSLR cameras. It lets shooters harness the creative potential of high ISO shoots.



The Lowel GL-1 Power LED is a battery-powered, focusable and dimmable, photo-quality tungsten color LED light. This means users can control the diameter of the light beam, focusing from a tight spot to a wide flood. The beam is very even, from edge to edge, with no hot spots.



GL-1′s dimming ability lets users vary the amount of light output from 5-100%, without any shift in color temperature, to perfectly match the atmosphere of the location. With the integrity of the atmosphere maintained, photographers and videographers can see the exact effect the light has on their shot.



The New Lowel GL-1 Power LED Feature and Benefit Highlights Include:



Powerful Output – State-of-the-art LED provides a wide focus range, from spot to flood; allows shooters to create that dramatic Hollywood-style lighting either close up or from 20 feet away



Tungsten Color – Flatters skin tones, outputting a very high-quality photo image



Self-Contained DC Power – Gives shooters maximum portability and speed in lighting placement



Two Ways of Dimming – 1) Use the adjustable Dimming Trigger to quickly achieve the perfect light level for short-term handheld use; 2) Lock the light ON and dial in intensity for longer-term constant output at any level, perfect for mounted use or time lapse “Light Painting”



Silent Diaphragm Cooling – Eliminates distraction while shooting in quiet moments



1/4-20 Screw-Thread on GL-1 Base – Provides option for tripod/stand mounting for longer term lighting setups



Lowel GL1 Power LED Specifications

• Dimmable focusing LED fixture

• Dimming Range – 5-100%

• Color Temperature – 3000K

• Color Rendering Index – 90

• Focus Range – 5:1 (approximate)

• Output Reading at 5 feet, full spot: 398-foot candles

• Output Reading at 5 feet, full flood: 73-foot candles



Pricing and Availability

With an MSRP of less than 800.00 USD, the Lowel GL-1 Light will be released in Q4 2012. Visit www.LowelGL.com for updates and to join our mailing list.



To see the new Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light, stop by the Tiffen booth (#545) at PDN PhotoPlus Expo from October 25-27, 2012. If you’d like to book a press briefing during the show, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



