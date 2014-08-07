Artel Video Systems Receives Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award

NATAS Recognizes Artel for Contribution on JPEG 2000 Interoperability Standardization

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Aug. 6, 2014 -- Artel Video Systems today announced that it has been honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability.

The Emmy(R) Award recognizes Artel for its contribution in the development of VSF TR-01, a recommended practice for compressing SDI signals into JPEG 2000 and encapsulating the signals along with audio and ancillary data into an MPEG-2 TS for transport over IP networks. In addition to supporting the development of TR-01, Artel and other recipients of the award also demonstrated interoperability between their products. With the development of TR-01 and vendor interoperability, the industry now has a standard solution for light compression of HD and 3G-SDI signals for transport applications.

"We are honored to be a recipient of this prestigious award along with our colleagues in the VSF for our role in the development of TR-01 J2K interoperability recommendations. Recognition by NATAS demonstrates Artel's dedication to the development and adherence to industry transport standards," said Richard Dellacanonica, president at Artel Video Systems. "Our use of standards along with development of reliable, easy-to-configure equipment demonstrates Artel's commitment to simplifying and lowering the costs associated with transporting broadcast-quality media across terrestrial networks."

"The National Academy's Technology and Engineering Achievement Committee is pleased to honor Artel Video Systems and the companies and individuals whose innovation and vision have materially affected the television viewing experience and have set the standard for technological excellence in the industry," said Robert P. Seidel, vice president of CBS Engineering and Advanced Technology and chairman of the Engineering Achievement Committee, NATAS.

The Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Awards will be presented at a reception in conjunction with the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2015.

More information about the company and its products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a professional service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy(R) Award for news & documentary, sports, daytime entertainment, daytime creative arts & entertainment, public & community service, and technology & engineering. NATAS membership consists of over 13,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its student award for excellence for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public. For more information, please visit the website at www.emmyonline.tv.

About Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. In recent years Artel has provided solutions based on DigiLink media platform providing the most reliable and easiest to configure and support solutions. With thousands of deployments DigiLink is relied upon everyday by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events.