DVEO Launches Real Time, End to End Pro-MPEG FEC SMPTE 2022 Stand Alone Error Correcting Router for UDP or RTP Traffic

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will soon start shipping their new FEC (Forward Error Correction) device that catches and corrects bit errors in Internet transmissions. DVEO will debut the new FEC Box IP IP at Stand 2.A34 at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 12-16.



The FEC Box IP IP increases the reliability of UDP or RTP IP streams over lossy network transports, and alleviates jitter and packet loss introduced on WiFi, satellite, microwave, cellular, Internet, and other networks sensitive to noise. It is designed for video over IP, streaming live IP camera views, or any application where UDP/RTP audio-visual traffic is used and data loss is possible.



Forward Error Correction (FEC) is a method for finding and correcting errors in data transmissions. Extra data, called checksum packets, are added to the outgoing video stream so that errors can be corrected at the receiving end. The Pro-MPEG Forum, an association of broadcasters and content developers, adopted open standards for implementing FEC when transporting video over IP networks. The FEC Box IP IP is compatible with SMPTE 2022-1, -2, and -3 standards. This ensures high video quality and interoperability with other devices.



"The FEC Box IP IP alleviates dropped or scrambled bits, and it fixes dropped pixels and lines when transmitting video over noisy IP connections," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "It enables our customers to stream video or data with reliable delivery. It can also provide SMPTE 2022 based FEC compatibility to devices that don't support it."



The compact (4.5 inches/114 millimeters square) device is generally purchased in pairs -- one at the transmitting end, and one at the receiving end. However, it also works with other Pro-MPEG compatible devices. To ensure compatibility with receivers that don't support FEC, the internal structure of the transport stream itself is not modified.



The FEC Box IP IP supports IP UDP unicast and multicast, in or out, and supports both HD and SD H.264/MPEG-4 AVC or MPEG-2 encoded streams.



Features:



Alleviates packet loss introduced on WiFi, satellite, microwave, cellular, Internet, and other networks sensitive to noise

Compatible with SMPTE 2022-1, -2, and -3 standards

Inputs/Outputs: UDP/RTP IP streams

Supports IP UDP unicast and multicast, in or out

Supports both HD and SD H.264/MPEG-4 AVC or MPEG-2 encoded streams

10/100 Ethernet ports – switched for flexible use

Software updates can be performed via the Web GUI, or via the USB command stick

Will not alter the internal structure of the transport stream (PAT, PMT, etc.)

Tested for compatibility between other FEC equipped devices

Dimensions: 114 x 86 x 28 mm (4.48 x 3.38 x 1.12 inches)



Suggested Retail Prices:

FEC Box IP IP (Usually sold in pairs): $1,195 U.S., each







About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



