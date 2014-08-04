CueScript Appoints Meghan Prendergast Tyler as Application and IT Specialist

FAIRFIELD, CONNECTICUT, AUGUST 4, 2014 - CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is pleased to announce that Meghan Prendergast Tyler has joined the company as an Application and IT Specialist. Tyler is responsible for providing customers with around-the-clock technical support to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction is being met.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to come on board and work beside such a wonderful team of professionals,” says Tyler. “My years of experience working with teleprompters, will help me to fully understand the growing inventory of equipment we provide, and to offer quality support to customers. I look forward to serving the needs of CueScript both immediately, and as the company continues to grow”

Joining the CueScript team with four years of experience in the technical support world, Tyler has most recently worked as an Application Specialist for Vitec Videocom and also served as an IT/Technology Specialist for Autoscript. In both roles, Tyler provided customers in the U.S., Canada and South America with phone, e-mail and remote technical support. In addition, Tyler was responsible for handling equipment repairs and general inquiries, as well as assisting with sales and order entry and trade show support.

“We are excited to expand our team to fit our growing business needs and Meghan is a perfect addition,” says Michael Accardi, President of CueScript. “As the company evolves and we prepare to expand our lineup of products and solutions, it’s beneficial to our customers to have a firm technical support team in place and we know our staff can provide nothing short of that.”

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.