APPEAR TV ANNOUNCES SUPPORT FOR LATAM TERRESTIAL STANDARDS AT ABTA 2014

Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and IP television, will introduce the ISDB-Tb Demodulator and Analog TV Modulator with support of PAL-M Modules for is XC5000 Series Modular Platform at ABTA 2014 (Booth I8). The modules will provide broadcasters with additional support of Brazilian terrestrial broadcast standards. "Appear TV prides itself in offering its customers the ability to receive any input and transmit to any output," says Sergio Renteria, International Sales Manager, Appear TV. "These two modules have been developed in order to satisfy the specific needs of the Brazilian market. When combined with any of our range of video and signal processing modules for the XC5000 Series Modular Platform, users in the region will have the capability to support current and emerging transmission standards." The units are part of Appear TV's modular concept, which provides users with a selection of modules to create a solution custom-tailored to their needs. Signal inputs from any carrier can be captured and adapted to every signal output, with highly dense and powerful video processing to any format and device. Since Appear TV's platform is modular, it allows users to have multiple distribution format processes originating from one chassis, saving on hardware space and making it easy to make additions and upgrades as new formats and transmission technologies arise. In addition, all Appear TV modules can work with other third-party devices, making the integration with existing transmission equipment