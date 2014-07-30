Customer Demand Drives Three European New Hires for TMD

TransMedia Dynamics (TMD) the leading provider of media asset management systems for digital and physical assets, today confirmed three new appointments for TMD’s UK headquarters in response to their expanding UK and European business operations.

Nigel Thomas has joined TMD’s European Division as Project Manager. As a seasoned industry professional with many years of experience in broadcast software solutions for international television and broadcast organisations, he is responsible for TMD’s MAM installations throughout Europe. Prior to joining TMD, Thomas worked with Broadcast Traffic Systems Ltd, Sigma 3 and DMC Europe Ltd., as a business analyst and consultant.

Ashley Fraser returns to TMD and will work closely with key European accounts in a newly created, client-facing role. Fraser’s prior experience includes similar account management roles with Odetics, and he has also worked on a number of projects in both Banking (National Westminster Bank), Utilities (Centrica) and Finance particularly BGC Brokers and latterly Integral Development Corporation where he ran a team of project managers connecting various institutions in foreign exchange trading.

Mary Wyatt has also joined TMD in a newly created role as Marketing Manager, responsible for global marketing programmes and initiatives. She has a broad range of marketing experience, gained in a diverse range of industries for companies such as American Express in New York City, The AMP Society, Australia, and Tellabs Ltd., in the UK.

“These three, very diverse roles, confirm our commitment to customer service and our determination to better serve our expanding global client base in the broadcast, media and archive sectors,” explained Justin Elkerton, Chief Operations Officer, TMD. “With established offices in the UK, US and Australia, we are perfectly positioned to address all of our customer requirements – now and in the future – and these appointments are key to our continued success.”

TMD will be at IBC 2014 on stand 2.C58.