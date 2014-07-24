IBC2014: Dalet Showcases Innovation in MAM-Driven Workflows and File-Based Tools

Paris, France – July 24, 2014 – At IBC2014, Dalet Digital Media Systems will affirm its leadership in media asset management with new products that combine comprehensive workflow tools with state-of-the art image processing, transcoding and distribution.

Attendees to IBC (Amsterdam, September 12-16) are invited to witness Dalet building on the sophistication of its three technology platforms – Dalet Galaxy, Dalet Brio and Dalet AmberFin – with products and applications showcasing innovation in SDI and MAM-driven workflows.

Each Dalet technology platform features a number of applications that can be configured to power a wide range of workflows.

Dalet Galaxy , the MAM platform to address news, sports, program preparation, production and archive workflows

, the MAM platform to address news, sports, program preparation, production and archive workflows Dalet Brio , the flexible, high-performance ingest and broadcast server

, the flexible, high-performance ingest and broadcast server Both platforms to be enriched and integrated with Dalet AmberFin intelligent transcoding and Quality Control (QC) tools

The united strengths of the Dalet portfolio put the company in prime position to address the workflow and media management needs of news, sports, promo and program preparation, as well as production and archive, now and well into the future.

The Platform Power Of Dalet Brio and Dalet AmberFin

Dalet Brio, the flexible, high-density, high-performance video server, and Dalet AmberFin, the transcoding, media manipulation and QC platform, will both be showcased with significant enhancements. Improved hardware platforms, new modules and flexible configurations will enable broader and more complex applications than ever before.

Dalet will share more details about the Dalet AmberFin and Dalet Brio platform enhancements prior to the IBC2014 exhibition.

Rule Your Workflow With Dalet Galaxy

At the core of Dalet Galaxy is an enterprise-level MAM platform, powered by a robust Business Process Management (BPM) workflow engine that harmonizes multi-site content production and all aspects of the business chain.

Feature highlights of Dalet Galaxy at IBC2014 include new modules designed to help users assemble the different components of a finished program; improved integration capabilities; and tools for better collaboration

Visual Data Models That Simplify Complex Workflows

Manage and navigate complex data models by relating essence files and program components such as audio and language tracks, subtitles, and other associated assets (promos, highlights, trailers, etc.) in the context of the destination distribution platform. By grouping and organizing these components together, these new tools enable more efficient and transparent workflows for approval, versioning and distribution.

Empowering Third-Party Integration

Dalet’s second-generation application programming interface offers developers a breakthrough in terms of functionality, ease-of-development and maintainability. The SOA-compliant API2 provides a set of high-level services, ranging from asset, media, metadata and search to more advanced services such as notifications, configuration, access rights and more. API2 also comes bundled with an intelligent dashboard for monitoring API usage per service.

Enhanced Reporting

This feature fully exploits the KPIs and rich metadata captured by Dalet in the production process to inform operational and business decisions. This new reporting tool introduces a layer of visibility, making it easier than ever to measure how systems are behaving.

“Xtending” Adobe Premiere Pro

Key to bringing MAM capabilities to editors working with Adobe® Premiere® Pro, Dalet Xtend is a module that facilitates seamless exchange of metadata between the two systems. At IBC, Dalet will be unveiling a number of enhancements to this application, chief among them being proxy editing. Users can now work on native hi-res files or choose proxy media for optimized project management. Finished files are seamlessly reconnected to the hi-res media for rendering and output.

The Connected Newsroom

Dalet News Wire, the scripting and newsroom computer system (NRCS) of Dalet Galaxy, has received a number of enhancements. These include improved integration with social media feeds; Dalet On-the-Go (a rundown preview and optimized upload of content to central newsrooms) available on iOS and Android; and a new scripting and rundown tool in Dalet WebSpace.

Rich Data for Sports Workflows

New for sports production customers, Dalet is adding native deep integration with Opta feeds, enabling rich metadata to be incorporated into content related to sporting events. In addition, the Dalet Galaxy platform will integrate key AmberFin technology via its native API to support complex media manipulation workflows.

Dalet Press Briefings at IBC2014

At IBC, Dalet will be holding standing press briefings each morning, 9:30AM on Friday, September 12 and 10:30AM the following show days. Members of the media are invited to attend the press briefings or schedule a private press appointment. For more information and to schedule a meeting, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (508) 498-8433

####