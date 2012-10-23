The Tiffen Company to Showcase New Products at the 2012 PDN PhotoPlus Expo

Tiffen’s popular photography and digital media gear includes Tiffen optical filters, Lowel lighting innovations, Steadicam stabilizers, Domke gear, GenusTech camera accessories, Listec teleprompters, Davis & Sanford tripods, and Dfx software & apps



Hauppauge, NY – October 22, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still and video imaging, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce its presence at the upcoming 2012 PDN PhotoPlus Expo to be held at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City from October 25 – 27 (booth 545). One of the most influential events for innovative imaging solutions, tens of thousands of professionals and hobbyists in the photographic and imaging industries will attend this year’s expo. Tiffen’s industry professionals and ImageMakers will be onsite to provide attendees with informative demonstrations and presentations on its new lighting, optical filters, stabilizers, teleprompters, camera bags and tripods, as well as give an exclusive insider’s look at its innovative digital filter software suite and apps.



In addition to showcasing new updates to its popular Tiffen brands, the company will be exhibiting for the first time products from GenusTech. Appointed the exclusive US distributor, Tiffen is pleased to expand its PhotoPlus lineup with the highly sought after award-winning Genus camera accessories.



“Being able to showcase Tiffen’s award-winning digital imaging solutions and gear on the PhotoPlus stage is a can’t-miss opportunity for us. Anyone who’s anyone in the world of digital imaging is at PhotoPlus Expo. It’s where enthusiasts and professionals alike come to learn about the latest trends and technology from trusted companies like Tiffen,” said Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Because the crowd is so targeted, we’re able to learn from the attendees as well – what they’re interested in now, what kind of tools they’re looking for, where the industry is lacking. Getting the inside scoop direct from our audience allows us to perfect our product offering and continue to give customers the cutting-edge technology they need. We’re very excited to be a part of PhotoPlus and put our industry-trusted products on display.”



2012 PDN PhotoPlus Expo Lineup – What to See at the Tiffen Booth

PhotoPlus press and attendees are invited to stop by the Tiffen booth (#545) for a look at Tiffen technology gear and products. Tiffen ImageMakers along with other professional photographers will be there to give industry enthusiasts an exclusive look at how the professionals use Tiffen’s revolutionary products.



• Steadicam® Merlin and Smoothee®: Shoot smooth videos and sharp still pictures anywhere with the Steadicam Merlin and Smoothee handheld products. Ultra-light and ultra-compact, the Steadicam Merlin allows videographers to keep up with the action more easily than ever. Designed to work with Apple® iPhone 3GS, Apple iPhone 4/4S, FLIP MinoHD, iPod touch and GoPro Hero®, the Steadicam Smoothee is the ideal “iPhoneography” accessory for everyone from novice to expert.



• The Blender and GL-1 from Lowel-Light: Unlike the standard strobe light that is blinding and distracting, lighting large areas evenly with daylight, the brand new Lowel® GL-1 Power LED lets shooters move freely, focusing the light source selectively using the warm, flattering nature of the Tungsten color as key, fill or accent. A “what you see is what you get” lighting tool, Lowel GL-1 shooters always know exactly what their image will look like. The power of the light source combined with its tremendous portability allows users to capture images that other lighting sources would typically prohibit, such as dramatic shots from a distance. Also a must-see from Lowel, the easy to carry and easy to use Lowel Blender LED light brings flexibility and speed to “run and gun” lighting, with its ability to quickly change color to suit the ambient light of the location.



• Next Generation Domke®: For over 30 years, Domke bags and accessories have represented generations of photographers who are constantly evolving, constantly on the go, yet always have the same set of needs – no matter where the job seems to take them. Next Generation Domke keeps the core DNA and personality of the most-trusted brand for photography gear, with an updated functionality designed specifically for today’s shooter. In other words, it offers absolute, personalized customization, filling the needs of any and all photographers.



• Tiffen Optical Filters Featuring the Variable ND: Tiffen filters are manufactured using the company’s award-winning, proprietary ColorCore™ technology, which enables Tiffen to control the color and density of its filters with greater accuracy than typical dyed-in-the-mass filters. The Variable ND filter is a versatile and flexible filter that offers users the convenience of leveraging several Neutral Density filters all in one. Primarily used as a photographic tool for controlling depth of field and exposure, the Variable ND is also sought after by videographers for its fast, easy-to-use and lightweight nature.



• Tiffen Dfx® 3.0: Simulating 2,000+ popular award-winning Tiffen glass filters, specialized lenses, optical lab processes, film grain, exacting color correction, plus natural light and photographic effects, the Tiffen Dfx digital filter suite is the definitive set of digital optical filters for both amateur and professional photographers and video enthusiasts worldwide.



• Tiffen Dfx iOS Apps: Photo fx for the iPhone and iPod touch and Photo fx Ultra for the iPad bring popular award-winning Tiffen glass filters, specialized lenses, optical lab processes, film grain, exacting color correction, natural light and photographic effects plus a clever paint system with a variety of brushes to the world’s most popular iOS devices. The most comprehensive, feature-rich photo apps on the market, Photo fx and Photo fx Ultra allow users to create stunning images right from their iPhone, iPod touch or iPad.



• GenusTech: The latest addition to Tiffen’s lineup of product offerings, GenusTech photography and videography products will be on display at the show. From 3D rigs and matte boxes to shoulder mounts and cage systems, GenusTech camera accessories are the perfect complement to Tiffen’s product line.



• Davis & Sanford® ProElite and Magnum Tripods: The Davis & Sanford ProElite Series is the only professional tripod solution with both a ground and mid-level spreader and a true fluid head design, providing shooters a system that performs flawlessly on both flat and uneven surfaces. The ergonomically designed lever system offers shooters incredibly smooth pan, scan and tilt with counter balance control capabilities that support a wide range of camera weights. D&S Magnum tripods have long been the mainstay of enthusiasts and professional photographers, renowned for their sturdiness, stability, versatility, and value.



• Listec™ PW-04 and PW-10 Teleprompters: Staying true to its mission of innovating for the future, the Listec line of video teleprompters includes the Promptware PW-04, a mini teleprompter that turns your smartphone, iPod touch, and similar devices into a professional teleprompter. Similarly, the Promptware PW-10 transforms an iPad or 7-10” tablet into a professional teleprompter. Listec’s Promptware PW models ship with a remote control and offer free Prompter Plus software.



In addition to viewing Tiffen’s new and exciting products, PhotoPlus attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth to see presentation from Tiffen ImageMakers Alex Buono, Bruce Dorn, Brian Marcus, John Solano and Eddie Trapp.



Book A Private Press Briefing

To set up a press briefing with a member of the Tiffen management team or a private product viewing, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



About the 2012 PDN PhotoPlus Expo

PDN PhotoPlus International Conference + Expo is the most important event in the photo industry. Designed for professionals and enthusiasts in the photographic and imaging industries, PDN PhotoPlus Expo showcases the latest advances in photography. Attendees are able to explore hundreds of exhibits and attend a wide variety of photography and imaging seminars. From the newest digital cameras hitting the market to imaging software, PDN PhotoPlus Expo is your #1 source for the latest technologies and hottest products.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



Press Contacts

Tiffen North America

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan



####