Markertek Signs Distribution Agreement with TE Connectivity

Leading Supplier of Broadcast and Professional Audio Products Will Carry TE’s Full Line of ADC-Branded Broadcast Products

SAUGERTIES, NY - October 23, 2012 - Markertek, a highly specialized broadcast and pro-audio supply house serving the technical side of the media industry, announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with TE Connectivity to carry its full line of broadcast products. TE, which acquired ADC Telecommunications in December, 2010, manufactures audio and video connectivity and patching solutions for broadcasters and digital media production facilities under the ADC brand name.

“We are glad to add the ADC products from TE to the more than 60,000 solutions we offer at Markertek,” said Charles Wagor III, Marketing Manager for Markertek. “They have a long-standing reputation for building high-quality solutions for the broadcast industry and there is strong demand for their products.”

“We welcome Markertek as a TE Connectivity Broadcast distribution partner,” said Jon Secrest, Director of Global Marketing for the Enterprise Division of TE Connectivity. “The Markertek Catalog and Markertek.com website have long been favorite sources for broadcast professionals and we are pleased that they will now offer our solutions.”

