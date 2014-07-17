DigitalGlue Appoints Joseph LoGrasso Vice President of Sales

Seasoned Industry Professional Brings Experience and Strategic Sales Planning Expertise to New Role

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- July 15, 2014 -- DigitalGlue, an industry-leading systems integrator providing comprehensive solutions for digital video content distribution, today announced the appointment of Joseph LoGrasso as vice president of sales. A veteran in the industry with many years of experience in sales and marketing with media technology companies, LoGrasso will focus on expanding DigitalGlue's sales network and market presence on the east coast as well as nationally. Based in New Jersey, he reports directly to Sean Busby, DigitalGlue's president and co-founder.

"Joe's level of strategic sales experience, media industry knowledge, and uncanny ability to identify technical and business opportunities set him far apart from most other sales professionals in this business," said Busby. "We are truly fortunate that he is joining our team, and he is the ideal professional to help us continue expanding on our visibility throughout the U.S. and leveraging our key differentiators -- such as our custom software development expertise combined with best-of-breed technology partners."

Prior to joining DigitalGlue, LoGrasso served as director for strategic accounts at Miranda Technologies, Inc., where he managed key accounts for numerous high-visibility broadcast and media clients as well as the company's systems integration relationships. Prior to Miranda, he was vice president and general manager of T-VIPS America, where he established a New Jersey-based sales office for the company's U.S. operation and expanded sales and distribution channels in the U.S. and Latin America. LoGrasso also held an earlier position at Miranda Technologies for eight years as vice president of sales for the U.S. and Latin America and also served in sales management and business development roles at SeaChange International and Sony Corporation of America.

LoGrasso holds graduate-level certificates in television production and technological training from the Institute of New Cinema Artists and Brooklyn College. He has held memberships with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), Washington Executive Broadcast Engineers (WEBE), and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), and served as a volunteer technical advisor for the National Children's Museum.

"It's an exciting time to be joining DigitalGlue as the company continues to build momentum as a premier provider of solutions for end-to-end digital workflows," said LoGrasso. "With many of the world's most visible and well-known media brands as its clients, DigitalGlue is very well-positioned for success in today's rapidly converging digital video environment by providing custom software solutions together with new and existing hardware to solve challenging end user problems. I look forward to working with the team to expand our opportunities on the East Coast, as well as nationally, and I see a bright future ahead for DigitalGlue."

More information about DigitalGlue and its services can be found at www.digitalglue.com.

# # #

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue is an industry-leading systems integrator for all things digital video -- contribution, postproduction, distribution, broadcast, cable, and streaming. Decades of experience coupled with in-house, expert software development capabilities equip the company to turn any concept into reality. Long-standing relationships with top-of-the-line manufacturers dedicated to open standards and a team of highly skilled engineers enable DigitalGlue to create custom solutions with today's technology with an eye on the future. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/DigitalGlue/DigitalGlue-JosephLoGrasso.jpg