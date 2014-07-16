Wohler IBC2014 Product Preview

Visit Wohler Technologies at IBC2014, Sept. 12-16, Exhibiting in Stand 10.B10

Wohler Products at IBC2014

During IBC2014 Wohler will showcase the refined IP and multicast capabilities of the company's MPEG Series monitors. Wohler will also highlight the capabilities newly added to the award-winning iON(TM) platform, as well as its improved speed and extensibility. New for IBC2014 is the introduction of WohlerCaption, which addresses the captioning/subtitling requirements used around the world and gives users complete flexibility in delivering captioned/subtitled media in the international marketplace. Wohler will also demonstrate its flagship AMP2-E16V audio/video processing monitor throughout the IBC2014 exhibition.

MPEG DVB-ASI and IPTV Monitors

Providing functionality critical for facilities migrating toward IP-oriented distribution networks, the MPEG Series monitors decode and provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams, as well as 3G/HD-SDI inputs. To meet broadcasters' increasing need for stream-based monitoring, the MPEG video monitors identify, decode, and display in high resolution both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals (input via BNC or Ethernet) while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, PID, EIT, and NIT data (both ATSC and DVB tables) for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD-SDI with loop-through, the MPEG monitors also accommodate audio with level meters, GPI, and tally. Convenient monitoring capabilities include Dolby Digital and Digital+ decoding, as well as the capacity to decode as many as 12 audio groups. In-picture level metering of up to 16 channels of audio is provided for both average and PPM (peak) levels with selectable meter scales.

Photo Caption: Wohler MPEG-4290 Video Monitor

iON(TM) Remote Monitoring Platform

Uniting Wohler's world-class technology for signal management and confidence monitoring on a single software platform, iON(TM) gives users the ability to access, control, and manage a broad range of signals and associated data remotely from any Web-enabled PC, Mac(R), smartphone, or tablet device, with video and audio content streamed in real time. iON enables practical, highly efficient monitoring of both baseband and stream-based signals, presenting monitored content in a browser for convenient review anywhere and anytime. Taking advantage of iON's increased power and modular design, users can also add features and functions with confidence as their monitoring operations require.

Photo Caption: iON(TM) Remote Broadcast Monitoring Solution

WohlerCaption -- Now Addressing Captioning/Subtitling Globally

A turnkey closed-caption/subtitle translation solution, WohlerCaption leverages Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) technology to extract closed-captioning from media sources and insert closed-captioning back into the transcoded output file.

Boasting a new captioning/subtitling framework built on open standards, the solution now supports an enhanced range of input and output standards in addition to a variety of data presentations. Any captioned/subtitled input can be leveraged across any output platform while maintaining compliance with caption/subtitle requirements for broadcast and Internet-delivered content. Translation of closed-caption/subtitling data between these standards occurs without any impact on video or audio, which remain in their native state. However, because this solution is built on RadiantGrid technology, it allows users to execute multiple concurrent processing tasks, such as captioning/subtitling translation along with a transcode, and thereby output deliverables with much greater speed and efficiency.

Photo Caption: WohlerCaption

Wohler DPP Packaging and Delivery Solution

Wohler has leveraged the powerful RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) to address plans by major U.K. broadcasters to require that file-based deliverables be compliant with the new DPP (Digital Production Partnership) standard. This turnkey solution accelerates assembly, repackaging, and delivery of file-based content in the AS-11 UKDPP file format that is specified by the DPP standard.

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)

European Debut: Cinnafilm Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) Automated File-Based Retiming

Cinnafilm's Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) is an automated file-based retiming solution that enables up to a plus or minus 10 percent runtime adjustment while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity. Based on Cinnafilm's popular Tachyon Standards Transcoding(TM) plug-in and the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) framework, Tachyon Wormhole saves time for content producers, allowing them to "fit and fill" -- easily adjusting content to meet specific customers' length requirements without compromising the integrity or quality of audio, video, and captioning/subtitling. In many cases, this approach allows users to replace a great deal of expensive specialized hardware with a single server at a fraction of the cost.

Photo Caption: Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) Automated File-Based Retiming Solution

AMP2-E16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

The AMP2-E16V monitor's feature list continues to be the longest in the industry, yet the product is operated with one-touch simplicity. In addition to its top-quality audio system, it features simultaneous multiformat monitoring, quick program selection, instant stereo downmix, loudness monitoring, internal channel mixing including SDI re-embedding, and audio delays. The monitor also includes a wide variety of meter scales and ways to view meters, video, and Dolby or SMPTE 2020 metadata.

The AMP2-E16V offers Dolby Zoom, Dolby E line position, and CRC error monitoring, as well as automatic system configuration based upon signal inputs, 32 complete system configuration presets, a complete internal help system, and Ethernet software updates. Audio processor card options facilitate easy configuration for multiple SDI, AES I/O, analog I/O, and connection to external surround systems.

A new AVB Monitoring Option card allows AVB channels to be mixed, level-adjusted, and monitored alongside AES, SDI, analog, and other input types, and in the same fashion. Further enhancements include new processing modules and newly developed software that expand the feature set and capabilities to include loudness monitoring and extended audio interfacing.

Photo Caption: Wohler AMP2-E16V Audio/Video Processing Monitor

"Wohler remains committed to serving as an extension of our customers' engineering teams, and in this role we are introducing new and enhanced solutions that help users adapt to new challenges in the marketplace. In doing so, we take full advantage of our rich technology portfolio to unite vital functionality from both traditional baseband systems and new streaming and file-based systems. The result is versatile solutions that address today's challenges in what, technologically, has become a highly dynamic and fast paced industry."

-- Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

