Thierry Gandilhon Joins NETIA as Managing Director

CLARET, France -- July 10, 2014 -- NETIA today announced that Thierry Gandilhon has joined the company as its managing director. To this new leadership role, Thierry Gandilhon brings more than 25 years of technical experience in the field of software development, as well as a strong record of establishing and building successful technology companies.

"Thierry is an exciting addition to the company, as he has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to lead companies to success through technical excellence," said Philippe Fort, president of NETIA. "His tremendous experience developing computer software in multicultural environments and his dedication to using complex technologies to create simple yet powerful solutions make him a smart fit for NETIA, and we're looking forward to achieving further success with the benefit of his guidance."

Prior to joining NETIA, Thierry Gandilhon co-founded Eptica, where he served as executive vice president and chief technology officer (CTO). Eptica is the leading European provider of multichannel customer interaction software. During Thierry Gandilhon's tenure, Eptica developed its activities in Europe and Asia and was selected as one of the leaders in its domain by the Gartner Group through its prestigious Magic Quadrant analysis. Thierry Gandilhon earlier served as vice president and CTO at MATRAnet; CTO at Step One/Sharing Technologies; R&D director at Business Objects, where he was one of the first employees; and project manager and research engineer within the BULL artificial intelligence research group.

"I am passionate about building simple solutions that fit the market and customer need using complex technologies. I see this same dedication at NETIA," said Thierry Gandilhon. "I firmly believe that technology is not an end, but rather a means, and NETIA's product portfolio has enormous potential. Great things lie ahead for the company, and I am eager to be part of this future."

Thierry Gandilhon will be based in NETIA's head office in Claret, France.

More information about NETIA and its product portfolio is available at www.netia.com.

# # #

About NETIA

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include The Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, RTM in Malaysia, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-Thierry-Gandilhon.jpg

Photo Caption: Thierry Gandilhon, Managing Director, NETIA