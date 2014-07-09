CLEAR-COM®’S HELIXNET™ PARTYLINE INTERCOM SYSTEM WINS ‘BEST OF SHOW’ AWARD AT INFOCOMM 2014

The awards come just months after the HelixNet system was honored with TV Technology magazine’s ‘Best of Show” award at NAB.

NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts from submitted nominations. Criteria include ease of installation and use/maintenance, performance, relevance, value/ROI, network friendliness, versatility, and reliability.

TheHKB-2X Speaker Station hasfour channels of intercom communications simultaneously over a single cable, and is able to monitor all four and communicate on any two of those channels at any given time. The S-Mount unit is an attractive yet durable mount that enablest he Speaker Station to be used in portable applications. It includes a DC Powerconnector and XLR-3M and XLR-3F Powerline Intercom Ports for easy connection; additionally it has the capability to be locally powered via an external power supply or use Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection.

These two units, along with the new HRM-4X Remote Station, HMS-4X Main Station, andHBP-2X Digital Beltpack, round out the HelixNet digital partyline family and will continue to provide numerous user benefits that have not been delivered by any digital partyline system before. HelixNet is designed to meet the workflow demands in live event corporate production, as well as arena and stadia and performing arts center fixed installations.

