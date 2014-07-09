Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Helps TV A Crítica Strengthen Its HD Broadcast Capabilities

Brazilian TV Station Expands its Wireless Microwave Camera Equipment for Complete Air-to-Ground Coverage

MANAUS, BRAZIL, JULY 9, 2014 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems for the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, is pleased to announce it has signed a deal to provide a range of wireless microwave equipment to Brazilian broadcasting station TV A Crítica, a Rede Record affiliate.

“We are excited to expand our microwave capabilities as our coverage continues to evolve,” says TV A Crítica President Dissica Calderaro. “IMT products offer a reliable solution that we can easily deploy in the field on a range of our broadcast vehicles. This flexibility is what sets them apart from the rest.”

Videodata, a leading Brazilian systems integrator and equipment supplier, facilitated the purchase, which included IMT’s RF Central RMR-X6-II Six-Way Diversity Receiver, Nucomm CPTx-II Compact Video Transmitter, two RF Central microLite HD Elite Systems, one in the 5.8-GHz unlicensed and the other in the 2-GHz licensed band, an additional RF Central microLite MPEG-4 Receiver as well as associated block-down converters and antennas. The IMT equipment will be used by the station to support broadcast operations in Manaus, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Amazonas.

As the CPTx-II is highly flexible, TV A Crítica will use it for complete air-to-ground broadcast coverage. It will function as a portable link with a directional antenna with associated custom mount and it can also be fitted onto a motorcycle with IMT’s designated mount for an extremely maneuverable solution. The station will also employ it as part of its helicopter fleet, as the transmitter can be mounted on a standard ARINC tray, which comes as part of IMT’s motorcycle mount.

“With its significant purchase of IMT’s state-of-the-art RF equipment, TV A Crítica has made a commitment to provide its viewers with unparalleled broadcast coverage,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “We are excited to be able to support the station’s efforts with our latest wireless microwave solutions.”

IMT’s Nucomm Compact Portable Tx-II (CPTx-II) is a lightweight RF video transmitter that delivers HD/SD output at up to 8W in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The CPTx-II supports video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8MHz. In addition to the small size, the unit has very low latency and low power consumption. It weighs about 3kg and comes with a variety of bespoke mounts, including special mounts for motorcycles and helicopters. Designed to offer exceptional RF performance and ease of operation, the CPTx-II is also waterproof and lightweight. It can be quickly transferred from one vehicle to another. The system can be easily and quickly deployed from a motorcycle to a helicopter or to a range of other ENG vehicles. It can also be used as a portable transmitter.

IMT’s RF Central RMR-X6-II is a software-defined, six-input digital diversity receiver that provides maximum ratio combining, DVB-T-receive capabilities, an ASI output for forwarding the stream, UDP streaming over IP (Ethernet) and an internal MPEG-2 SD/HD decoder. The unit is controllable via the front panel, RS232, or Ethernet. Stream-monitoring capability is provided for network management. The sophisticated monitoring of the X6-II allows viewing of RF parameters such as SNR and transport stream functions for continuity and stream identification. A local CVBS on-screen display, in addition to the front-panel OLED, gives the operator all the vital characteristics of the incoming signals with a data- and spectrum-viewer screen.

The RF Central microLite HD Elite System is a complete video RF link in a portable package, with all required accessories specifically chosen to optimize total system performance. Featuring IMT’s award-winning microLite HD Transmitter and microLite HD Receiver, this complete setup includes hand-selected antennas that are optimized for high gain, durability and low weight, providing exceptional range without compromising microLite HD’s signature portability. The receiver and transmitter are available in both the 5.8-GHz unlicensed or 2-GHz licensed bands.

About Videodata

Videodata is a leading Brazilian systems integrator and equipment supplier for the TV Broadcast, Pay TV, Telecommunications, Internet and Government markets, with 20 years of experience. Carrying a roster of respected and industry-leading broadcast manufacturer partners, Videodata has a complete portfolio of products and services including Playout Servers and Automation with hundreds of playlists in operation, Video Compress & Satellite HD Microwave Links, Production Equipment, 3D On Air Graphics, Media Asset Management, Archiving Solutions. Videodata has pioneered and launched several key technologies and innovations in Brazil, including media asset management and archiving, MPEG-4 video transmission, broadcast video servers, virtual sets, TV automation with servers, and most recently mobile HD transmitters for helicopters and OB vans. More information is available at http://www.videodata.com.br.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.