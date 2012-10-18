StarHub Adds New Channels to Cable TV Platform With High-Performance ViBE(TM) EM4000 Encoders

RENNES, France -- Oct. 17, 2012 -- StarHub, Singapore's integrated communications and entertainment powerhouse, has optimized the infrastructure for its digital cable TV platform with new technology from Thomson Video Networks. By installing systems based around Thomson's latest-generation ViBE(TM) EM4000 encoders StarHub has been able to reallocate bandwidth to accommodate extra channels, while simultaneously improving video quality.

StarHub's new infrastructure includes both ViBE EM4000 HD and EM2000 SD encoders, with NetProcessor 9030/40 multiplexers and XMS management system. The extra efficiency of the new EM4000 -- the only commercially available third-generation H.264 encoder -- and EM2000, working in combination with the NetProcessor 9030/40 multiplexer, will allow StarHub to deliver better images to subscribers, and launch new SD and HD channels. The new infrastructure has been fully integrated with StarHub's existing installation of Thomson encoders and management system.

"This latest evolution of the ViBE encoder platform offers really significant benefits to our operation," said Ms Bee Lian Ong, VP of Interactive TV & Media, StarHub Ltd. "The pictures from the EM4000 are excellent, and the ability to add more channels to our platform means we are able to increase the attractiveness of our cable offering in both quality and quantity."

The ViBE EM4000 multi-channel HD encoder achieves its performance through improved motion estimation and enriched encoding logic. With its market-leading HD performance, the ViBE EM4000 typically allows users to add an extra channel to a transponder without reducing picture quality, or opt for improved quality with the same number of channels. Designed for evolution, the ViBE EM4000 supports future formats and provides continuous efficiency improvement through further development of the platform.

"Thomson Video Networks is leading the market with both the ViBE EM4000 and the new NetProcessor 9030/40," said Thomson's Tony Berthaud, director of sales and services, APAC. "On its debut, this latest generation of technology introduced a big step up in efficiency, but that was just the beginning; we have already introduced enhancements that increase the performance even further, because continuing evolution and performance increases will offer broadcasters even more. We are proud to have supplied StarHub with infrastructure that will take the company a long way into the future."

