Tekserve Named to CRN’s 2014 Solution Provider 500 List

Annual List Ranks the Channel’s Top Technology Integrators

NEW YORK CITY, JULY 2, 2014 – Tekserve, a leading provider of technology solutions for creative professionals, today announced it has been named to the 2014 Solution Provider 500 (SP500) list by The Channel Company’s CRN. The list ranks the top revenue-generating technology integrators in the U.S. and Canada whose forward-thinking approach to the channel has helped them evolve and thrive in today’s cloud and services-driven IT era. The list spans eight categories from hardware and software sales, to managed IT services.

Revenue size is determined by the amount of annual products and services sold over the course of 2013. Companies with no public documentation were required to submit a notarized affidavit attesting to their 2013 revenue.

“At Tekserve, we are continuously expanding our service offerings. We specialize in developing state of the art workflow solutions for our clients across a wide range of verticals.” says Jerry Gepner, CEO, Tekserve. “We are honored to have ranked within the top 500 solution providers selected by CRN magazine and look forward to bringing our team’s forward-thinking approach to clients that need the best in data management, networking solutions, storage and content creation workflows.”

“The annual Solution Provider 500 represents those companies that truly understand the needs of customers today as the IT landscape evolves,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. "With so many options, this list has become an invaluable resource for vendors working hard to navigate the solution provider community and identify the best partner for their business. We congratulate the featured solution providers and look forward to covering their continued success.”

A sampling of the 2014 SP500 list is featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and is featured online at www.crn.com and in the CRN Tech News app, available for iPad and Windows 8.

About Tekserve

Tekserve delivers a broad range of enterprise services, solutions and products to support the technology needs of businesses in fields ranging from finance and retail to media and entertainment. Employing best in class products from a wide range of technology manufacturers, Tekserve helps clients by identifying, engineering, deploying and supporting the best possible solutions for their technology challenges.

From its famous New York City retail location in Chelsea, Tekserve, stocks a wide variety of Apple products, accessories, storage solutions and display devices. Tekserve also provides system rentals, workshops and certified training, as well as the finest repair and support services. Since its inception in 1987, Tekserve has been dedicated to the service of its customers and the surrounding community. For more information, visit www.tekserve.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is the channel community's trusted authority for growth and innovation, with established brands including CRN, XChange Events, IPED, and SharedVue. For more than three decades, we have leveraged our proven and leading-edge platforms to deliver prescriptive sales and marketing solutions for the technology channel. The Channel Company provides Communication, Recruitment, Engagement, Enablement, Demand Generation and Intelligence services to drive technology partnerships. Learn more at www.thechannelcompany.com.