EditShare Releases Shared Storage Version 7

Boston, MA - June 30, 2014 - EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, has released EditShare Storage v7. Built on the newest, high-performance Linux kernel, EditShare Storage v7 is the company’s most advanced shared storage platform, delivering higher stream counts, higher total throughput and smoother operation than ever before.

New EditShare Storage v7 Features:

• EditShare Storage v7’s new Quality of Service/Bandwidth Reservation system ensures that real-time activities such as video ingest and playback, including “digital cuts” and “print to video,” always receive the highest priority. This results in no dropped frames for these activities, irrespective of how intensively the EditShare storage is being used for other non-real-time activities.

• The EditShare Connect interface has been completely redesigned, offering a number of new features including:

An innovative “Project Profiles” feature that allows users or administrators to construct customer-based profiles that facilitate the speedy mounting of just the media and shared project spaces required for a particular assignment. Often, if editors are working on several different projects, they might be members of tens or even hundreds of media spaces, and mounting the right spaces for the right project can be a time-consuming and error-prone process. To facilitate switching from one editing project to another while always having the right spaces mounted, the EditShare Connect Profiles feature lets users group spaces together and give the group a name that’s informative and easy to remember. Users can mount all the spaces at the same time with a single click in EditShare Connect. In addition, administrators can easily create “public profiles” that are available to all users, and profiles can also optionally enforce a consistent drive letter mapping on Windows. This is essential for NLEs and plug-ins that require users to always mount the same spaces with the same letter.

Unique to EditShare among Network Attached Storage (NAS) products, users can now store Apple Final Cut Pro X “Libraries,” “Events” and “Projects” on AFP-mounted network storage volumes. This lets FCP X users leverage the power and reliability of EditShare network attached storage without the expense and management complexity of a SAN.

The EditShare Connect user interface has been completely modernized with speed and ease of use in mind, vastly improving the layout for existing features such as the EditShare Limited Administration tool that lets authorized users carry out certain administrator tasks right from within EditShare Connect.

• EditShare Storage v7 now includes full support for Active Directory Single Sign-On. Unlike simple password synchronization that is offered by other storage solutions, Single Sign-On enables a user to log in just once to his or her workstation using the standard Windows or Mac login dialog. No further username or password dialog is necessary to access the EditShare ecosystem.

• At the network level, version 7 supports the SMB 2.1 networking protocol, enabling uncompressed 4K over 40-Gigabit Ethernet and improving performance for standard 1-Gigabit and 10-Gigabit connections.

EditShare Storage: a Tiered Storage Environment with Integrated Media Asset Management

Known for its advanced project sharing capabilities for Avid®, Adobe® Premiere Pro®, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Lightworks® and other industry-standard non-linear editors, all EditShare collaborative storage systems also feature comprehensive Flow media asset management as well as Ark backup and archiving capabilities. The flagship EditShare Flow application seamlessly integrates with EditShare shared storage, enhancing the workflow to include file ingest, scanning, logging, cataloging, automation, web-based access to clips, searching and much more. EditShare Ark provides nearline and offline backup and archiving to spinning disks and/or LTO tapes. With Flow at the front end of Ark, users can easily search nearline and deep archives and view proxy files before restoring full-resolution media to EditShare Media Spaces.

Tremendous Performance

In addition to its comprehensive workflow tools, EditShare shared storage provides industry-leading throughput and stream counts. When working in uncompressed HD or 2K, a single 16-drive EditShare shared storage system can sustain over 700 MB/second in any combination of reading or writing. Optional SSD and 15,000-RPM SAS drive configurations are available for even greater performance.

Impressive Scalability

EditShare shared storage systems can expand in two ways: “up” via an Expansion Chassis and “out” via additional EditShare storage servers. With EditShare’s Extreme Scalable Architecture (ESA), expanding into the petabytes is no more complicated than adding additional EditShare storage servers to the network.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2014 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

