Wohler Signs on to Digital Production Partnership Compliance Program

SAN FRANCISCO -- June 26, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that it is participating in the new compliance program created by the Digital Production Partnership (DPP), an industry collaboration that provides information and shares best practices to help producers and broadcasters maximize the potential of digital production. The DPP Compliance Program and subsequent guidelines are intended to help the industry identify trusted products for DPP standards across the U.K. and to speed up the successful implementation of the digital delivery process by ensuring files are compliant with DPP AS-11.

"Compliance with the DPP specification is becoming a critical part of operations for many content producers, and our goal is to enable customers to create DPP deliverables with efficiency and confidence," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales for Wohler. "To this end, our solution, powered by the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform, automates the DPP compliance workflow entirely within the file-based domain, going beyond other solutions to include features such as automated content assembly and legalization. We're pleased to be part of the new DPP Compliance Program and look forward to demonstrating how sophisticated yet cost-effective file-based processing can successfully speed and streamline the packaging and delivery of DPP-compliant content."

Through the new DPP program, participating manufacturers will provide details of completed tests, the sample files produced, and evidence of the results obtained on file delivery or processing products that are in development or being marketed. The program aims to establish a minimum quality threshold that manufacturers' tested products need to meet. The DPP protects the integrity of its standards through the DPP trademark, and it is collaborating with the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) to develop a certification scheme that would enable the use of the DPP and AMWA brands on complying manufacturers' products and marketing materials.

Information about Wohler, the company's DPP-compatible RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM), and other RadiantGrid solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

