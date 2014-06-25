Adorama Welcomes Summer With a Packed Schedule of Photography, Cinematography and Consumer Electronics Events

New York, NY – June 24, 2014 – Adorama (http://www.adorama.com), one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, is hosting a number of free workshops, seminars and vendor days throughout the month of July. These programs will cover everything from mobile and computers to photography and postproduction, and are appropriate for all types of technology enthusiasts. Open to the public, all events will take place at the Adorama store, located at 42 West 18th Street in Manhattan.

For updates, the latest information on upcoming events and to register for Adorama in-store events, please visit Adorama’s event calendar at http://www.eventbrite.com/o/adorama-2821855680?s=25182583.

Mobile Devices 101

·July 7, 2014: WWDC Recap – What to Expect from iOS 8

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference was last month, and the keynote presentation focused on the new features of iOS 8. This seminar will go over these many new and innovative features before the operating system is released to the public this fall. Find out what’s changing and what to expect with iOS 8.

Computers 101

·July 14, 2014: What’s Right For You? iPad, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

With so many options for computers and tablets out these days, and with every new version getting smaller and lighter, it may seem that there’s not much difference between the machines. This workshop will dive further into the differences between hardware and software that determine how useful an iPad, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro will be, helping attendees decide which is best for them.





·July 21, 2014: Intro to Mac OS X

In the market for a new Apple computer? Looking for more familiarity with the newest Mac operating system? Join Adorama for an introduction to Apple Mac OS X. This introductory class will cover basics such as initial set up, installing and accessing programs, and key new features.





·July 28, 2014: Introduction to iLife and iWork

iLife and iWork are two of the most powerful software packages available for Mac users. With the content creation-driven iLife pre-installed on computers, Apple has opened a world of possibilities to its users. Used to more traditional work? iWork is Apple’s answer to Microsoft Office and is as easy to use as any Apple product while retaining the advanced features of Office.

Seminars

·July 8, 2014: Ralph Ferraro with Shooting Abstract Photos and Portraits

Ralph Ferraro, professor of psychology and related fields in New York City, has been honing his artistic sense for over 30 years. Combining artistic skills with his understanding of the human experience, Ralph photographs to inspire people, to bring people comfort, and to help them see what they have not previously seen. During this seminar, Ralph will explain his technique for shooting abstract subjects as well as for shooting portraits. Weaving in his sense of emotional energy, Ralph aims to teach how to bring out the most impact from any type of photography.





·July 15, 2014: Video Veteran Daniel Loewenthal – Tips for Impactful Editing

Video editing veteran Daniel Loewenthal comes to Adorama to speak on his best editing techniques. Drawing from his extensive experience on over 40 feature films, independent films, music videos, commercials, and more, Daniel will address various aspects of editing that he uses to elicit emotion from an audience. From finding the right pace for cuts to how to maximize music during a clip, Daniel’s tips will provide a greater idea as to just how important attention to detail is during video editing. For more information on Daniel and the work that he has done, please visit him online at http://www.danielloewenthal.com/.

·July 22, 2014: Al Espinosa on Shooting HDR

During this seminar, award-winning photographer Al Espinosa will go over how to shoot HDR using exposure bracketing. While many higher end cameras have built in HDR functions, exposure bracketing allows for greater control over the images captured and provides a larger group of files to create a HDR shot from. Al will lead a brief shooting demonstration, followed by a discussion of the post-production process. For more information on Al and his work, please visit http://www.bkborn.com.





·July 29, 2014: MSNBC Columnist Michael Rogers on Tomorrow’s Technology

During this seminar, Michael Rogers (MSNBC) will explore what an interconnected online future may look like. How will the constant use of technology and the constant connection to the Internet change the way we live? How will it change the fundamental interactions that we have with the world and the people around us?

Vendor Days

·July 16, 2014: Zeiss Lenses

Camera lenses from Zeiss are used by millions of photographers all over the world: in SLR and rangefinder cameras, in Sony compact cameras and even in Nokia smartphones. Their dedication to crafting the best camera lenses helps to capture picture-perfect moments. A representative from Zeiss will be available during this event to answer any questions regarding their lenses.





·July 16, 2014: Rokinon Lenses

Since 1979, Rokinon lenses and optics have been synonymous with unparalleled quality and integrity. The Rokinon brand continues to deliver on its stellar reputation by providing superbly engineered and innovative products at prices that are affordable. As one of the largest and most popular brands of DSLR camera lenses in the world, Rokinon products will provide outstanding performance with unsurpassed durability. A representative from Rokinon will be available during this event to answer any questions regarding their lenses.

