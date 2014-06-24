Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Brings Cinema Market into Focus with RF Central microLite Wireless Camera HD Links

Compact, Wireless Camera Solution Ideal for Episodic and Reality Shows, Documentaries and Feature Film Productions

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, JUNE 24, 2014 -Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Sports & Entertainment markets, brings the cinema market into focus with its RF Central microLite wireless camera HD Links. Comprising theRF Central microLite HD camera-top transmitter and two HD camera-back transmitters, including the Gold Mount® and V-Mount, the complete family of HD Links offers a full range of docking options for compatibility with nearly every ENG and small digital camera on the market. When paired with IMT’s RF Central Mini Direct Vu handheld dual-diversity COFDM HD receiver, this end-to-end transmitter/receiver combination is a complete solution for a range of video production applications.

The RF Central microLite systems offer several high-value features specifically aimed towards professional video producers. This includes its built-in spectrum viewer, which allows producers to check any potential rogue or interference signals directly from connected laptops or from the RF Central Mini Direct Vu portable handheld mobile receiver, prior to a shoot. In addition, users can rely on the microLite’s COFDM technology inside a studio or a pavilion, as its signal robustness and non-line of sight/obstacle performance is unrivalled in the industry. In addition, its minimized channel bandwidth needs, especially in frequency congested areas where many transmitters are needed at once or where limited frequency spectrum is available, is an invaluable tool on-set.

“With their compact and versatile design, the microLite HD Links are useful wireless tools for video production crews, as they can be easily integrated into a variety of mobile video production applications, including reality TV, episodic television, feature films and documentaries,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “With microLite, video crews and production teams can virtually shoot anywhere, as they are not restricted by wired technology. This is especially useful for remote, on-location productions. In addition, the microLite is ideal for capturing low-altitude aerial video from cinematic UAVs, and from other robotic video production equipment, which is becoming much more common in today’s cinema and television productions.”

Users can conveniently mount the RF Central microLite HD “camera-top” transmitter via a hot shoe, as well as pair it with Litepanels camera-mounted lighting solutions. For the “camera-back” docking options, a mount is positioned on both sides of the clamshell transmitter, allowing it to be connected between the camera and its Anton/Bauer Gold Mount or V-Mount.

Developed for the new generation of HD (SDI)-capable compact cameras, microLite has been specially designed to address the current domestic and international broadcasting band requirements within a single unit. All microLite HD Links are available in licensed 2-GHz and license-free 5.8-GHz frequency versions. The 2-GHz model covers from 1.9 to 2.5GHz and delivers up to 200mW, while the 5.8-GHz frequency band unit has a robust 100-mW RF output. Depending on the mode, frequency and antennas, the transmitter has a range of up to one mile. microLite features superb H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30-percent bit-rate reduction or video-quality improvement compared to encoders that only support the H.264 baseline profile.

The Mini Direct VU is a small ruggedized COFDM (DVB-T compliant) diversity handheld receiver/monitor. It offers exceptional RF performance and durability, combined with true ease of operation and superb H.264 and MPEG-2 decoding. The unit displays COFDM video transmissions using an integrated 16:9 format screen using a bright, daylight viewable high resolution LCD screen. The display also features an intuitive easy to use touch screen menu designed with the user in mind. Much more than a COFDM handheld receiver, the mini Direct VU HD can send video over Ethernet to remote software or hardware decoders. This allows multiple remote viewers to monitor the same video simultaneously. An SDI output enables the user to view the incoming video on an external monitor if needed. Mini Direct Vu is specifically useful for the production team for crane shots, UAV's, car-to-car shots, robotic cams, POV, helicopters and any other applications that would require the director to not be directly in line with the action being captured.

A 1/4-20 screw mount allows the Mini Direct VU to be easily mounted onto windscreens, clamped onto rigid structures or attached to mini tripods. In addition to an internal battery supplying two hours of runtime, an externally mounted battery packs extends operating time to four hours. The unit features an ergonomic rubber hand grips making it very rugged. The chassis has been designed with weatherized features enabling it to be used in all weather conditions.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.