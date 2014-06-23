Artel Video Systems Welcomes Kevin Ancelin as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Artel Expands Executive Team Positioning Company for Future Growth

WESTFORD, Mass. -- June 23, 2014 -- Artel Video Systems today announced the appointment of Kevin Ancelin to the newly created position of Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Ancelin brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership skills to Artel, with more than 28 years of experience in the broadcast industry.

In his new role at Artel, Ancelin will be responsible for growing domestic and international sales of Artel's flagship DigiLink media transport platform, and for providing leadership in new product development and strategic business decisions.

"We are excited to add a seasoned executive like Kevin to Artel's management team. We look forward to benefiting from his management experience, and his extensive involvement in and understanding of the industry, to help us bring new and innovative solutions to the market." said Artel Video Systems President, Richard Dellacanonica. "We're also looking forward to the fresh perspective he will bring to the position as well as his tremendous energy and exuberance in solving customer and market challenges."

Prior to joining Artel, Ancelin was at Adtec Digital, where he held various executive roles including serving as President from 2003-2010. As one of the founders of Adtec, Ancelin was instrumental in growing the company from a start-up to a worldwide leader in the MPEG based contribution market, with numerous TV Technology STAR award-winning products. He attended the University of Central Florida and holds a Bachelor of Engineering Technology degree. Ancelin is active in the broadcast community through his membership and/or involvement with industry associations such as the NAB, SMPTE, Sports Video Group, and CableLabs, and has participated in many industry discussion panels and speaking engagements.

"Joining Artel's executive team presents an outstanding opportunity to play an integral role in the acceleration of the company's current and future growth," says Ancelin. "I was drawn to Artel because of the innovative and highly resilient multipurpose DigiLink transport platform. Additionally, Artel's recent entry into the JPEG 2000 transport market, most specifically the leadership role Artel has taken in the Video Services Forum and its VSF-TR-01 interoperability standard, is something I am especially excited about. I am looking forward to directing the sales team and being involved in developing the product roadmap and business strategy as Artel looks at new regions, markets, and technologies."

