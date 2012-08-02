Dalet Expands Business Development Team and Appoints Director of Customer Support

Levellois-Perret, France – August 2, 2012 – Dalet, a leading provider of Media Asset Management solutions for content providers in News, Sports, Program Preparation and Archiving, has named three industry professionals to key managerial roles. The new appointments extend the company’s business development efforts and strengthen the global customer support organization. Yoann Poizeau has been named Business Development Manager for the Asia Pacific region (APAC), Christophe Almeras becomes Business Development Manager for packaged solutions and Anthony Le Palud assumes a key role as Director of Customer Support. The appointments are effective immediately.

Yoann Poizeau – Business Development Manager, APAC



Industry expert Yoann Poizeau assumes the role of Business Development Manager for the Asia Pacific region. Poizeau, who has 10 years experience in sales and product management with Netia, will be based in Singapore. “Yoann brings us a wealth of professional expertise having worked with integrators, distributors and many many broadcasters,” says Stephane Schlayen, COO, Dalet. “His sales and technical skills along with his knowledge of Media Asset Management and broadcast workflows will be a tremendous resource to our integrator partners and broadcasters in APAC.”

Christophe Almeras – Business Development Manager



Christophe Almeras becomes Business Development Manager based in Paris where he will focus on bundling Dalet technology into packaged solutions directed to the Dalet partner/reseller chain and smaller customers. Prior to joining Dalet, Almeras worked for Grass Valley, as Business Development Manager EMEA and most recently as Key Accounts Manager in France. His professional portfolio includes roles in sales, marketing and technical management at Thomson and Philips BTS-France. “Many large broadcasters have already adopted our MAM-driven solutions for program prep, news and sports at the enterprise level. Now, we want to make these products and their benefits more accessible to content providers of all sizes,” explains Stephane Schlayen. “This is a very important initiative for us and our partner sales channel. Christophe will have the lead role in packaging our various modules into affordable, turnkey solutions for specific workflows and bringing them to market as soon as possible.”

Anthony Le Palud – Director of Customer Support



Anthony Le Palud joins Dalet in the newly created position – Director of Customer Support. Le Palud brings nearly 15 years experience in high-level managerial roles, providing professional services for a wide range of video, audio, broadcast, film and studio products. His prior positions with Thomson and Grass Valley included the management of large international teams responsible for systems integration and for servicing major support contracts including a 24×7 support contact center, second-level support operations, CRM integration, and site management. “As the industry becomes more complex and our customer base continues to grow, we want to strengthen our support organization to ensure that we deliver the highest quality of customer service in terms of response time, problem resolution and system maintenance,” notes Stephane Schlayen. “Anthony brings us high-level, hands-on experience in building top-notch support teams and resource infrastructures. His appointment to this new post underscores our ongoing commitment to superior customer service.” In addition to holding a master’s degree in engineering specialized in electronics and computer sciences, Le Palud holds a master’s degree in business administration.

About Dalet



Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

