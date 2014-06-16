Eutelsat to Demonstrate UHDTV to Asia-Pacific Region Using Thomson Video Networks' HEVC Video Delivery Solution

RENNES, France -- June 16, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that leading global satellite operator Eutelsat is launching an Ultra High Definition (UHD) demonstration channel for Southeast Asia and Australia, based on the award-winning ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen video system and Sapphire MPEG stream server. Broadcast via Eutelsat's year-old EUTELSAT 70B satellite, the demo channel will leverage the advanced high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) capabilities of the Thomson Video Networks solutions to provide a rich UHDTV picture at up to 50 frames per second (FPS) and in 10-bit color.

"The ViBE VS7000 system and Sapphire stream server combine to create a very simple and affordable platform for broadcasting a UHD channel -- as well as an ideal opportunity to demonstrate the full power of HEVC encoding for delivering pristine UHD picture quality with maximum bandwidth savings," said Michel Chabrol, Director Marketing Innovation and Digital Cinema at Eutelsat. "With this new initiative, we're looking forward to demonstrating the latest developments in UHDTV, and just how cost-effective and bandwidth-efficient it can be for broadcasters."

With its ability to create HEVC content at any frame rate and any resolution up to UHD with superb video quality, the ViBE VS7000 will provide file transcoding for the Eutelsat demo channel. Thomson Video Networks' Sapphire channel-in-a-box broadcast server will streamline playout by creating playlists of HEVC clips and scheduling the broadcasts. The 4K channel will broadcast an array of documentary, cultural, and sports content created by TV channels, production companies, and Eutelsat itself to demonstrate the stunning viewing experience UHD affords.

"As a long-term Thomson Video Networks partner, Eutelsat is expanding its footprint in the vital and booming Asian broadcast marketplace, and blazing a trail for the next generation of television," said Tony Berthaud, vice president, Asia-Pacific sales, Thomson Video Networks. "By applying our advanced HEVC technology to demonstrate the feasibility of UHDTV in Asia, Eutelsat is setting the scene for this new format worldwide."

Further information about the ViBE VS7000, Sapphire, and other Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

# # #

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-Screen & HEVC Encoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBE_VS7000-Group.jpg

Photo Caption: Sapphire MPEG Stream Server

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-SapphireMPEGStreamServer.jpg

Please Visit Thomson Video Networks at BroadcastAsia2014, Stand 5H2-04