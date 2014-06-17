Orad Announces the Addition of Two Sales Professionals as Part of Orad’s Expanded North American Operations

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd. announced the addition of Robert Kakareka and Scott Rogers to its North American operations. Robert Kakareka, who joins Orad as Director of Sales, Southeast Region, has spent the majority of his career in the broadcast industry most recently working for Pixel Power and Miranda Technology. Robert also has considerable experience with systems integration having spent time with Technical Innovations and Comprehensive Technical Group both out of Atlanta. Rob is a graduate of Southern Mississippi University.

Scott Rogers joins Orad as Director of Sales for the Central Region. Based in Chicago, Scott will manage the central US for Orad. Scott brings a strong background in system sales and a deep understanding of the broadcast workflow to the Orad team. His years of experience with Miranda Technology, Harris Broadcast, TVIPs and Sencore have allowed him to build strong relationships with many broadcast accounts in the central US.

“We are confident that the addition of both Robert and Scott to Orad will enable us to continue to increase our presence in North America,” says Avi Sharir, CEO and president of Orad.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

####