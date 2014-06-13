FileCatalyst and TMD Partner to Accelerate File Transfer Globally with Mediaflex

FileCatalyst and TMD Partner to Accelerate FileTransfer Globally with Mediaflex

Aylesbury, UK – 13 June2014: Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc., a pioneer in managed file transfers and the creator of FileCatalyst, a world-leading accelerated file transfer solution, is pleased to announce an integration partner agreement with TransMedia Dynamics (TMD), a UK-based company that provides media asset management software solutions and services to the media, broadcast and archive industries. Both companies are exhibiting at BroadcastAsia 2014 - FileCatalyst will be on stand 5B2-O2 and TMD is on 5E4-05.

As the leading provider of media asset management systems for digital and physical media, TMD is focused on providing an efficient, flexible and scalable solutions incorporating comprehensive workflows to support business process management. Mediaflex enables broadcast, media and archive organisations to manage the lifecycle of media from acquisition to archive and everything in between including production, digitisation, storage, repurposing, enrichment, delivery and publishing.

“TMD is committed to remaining at the cutting edge of media, entertainment and broadcast technologies,” said Carlton Smith, CTO of TMD. “Our software is used by organisations that move large files in large numbers on a daily basis all over the world. We see many issues related to file size ands ecurity, network latency and packet loss. Our clients need to resolve these issues, and FileCatalyst technology does just that. We’re excited to have FileCatalyst integrated into Mediaflex moving forward.”

Moving digital media is unavoidable and as media sizes and digital delivery increase exponentially, traditional methods of file transfer have become noticeably slower and unreliable particularly over geographically diverse locations. However, FileCatalyst’s unique, patent pending UDP-based protocol that is immune to network impairments such as latency and packet loss,accelerates file transfers regardless of size or format, resulting in transfers that take minutes instead of hours or days.

“We are pleased to be a part of TMD’sMediaflex media asset management system,” said Unlimi-Tech’s Vice President of Business Development, Alan Atkinson. “Partnering with a world-class organisation like TMD is of course good business, but it is also rewarding to see FileCatalyst technology reaching new markets and satisfying new users.”

As well as demonstrating the full capabilities of Mediaflex at BroadcastAsia 2014 on Stand 5E4-05, TMD will also be presenting “How to successfully implement areal-time, file-based workflow” at the Broadcast Engineering and Technology Conference (Track 4) on 19 June as part of the BroadcastAsia Conference 2014.

About Unlimi-Tech Software,Inc.





Located in Ottawa, Canada, a pioneer in managed file transfers, is the creator of FileCatalyst, a world leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than one thousand customers in media &entertainment, energy & mining, gaming, and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations.FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP,HTTP, or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing, and offsite backups. To learn more visit www.filecatalyst.com or on Twitter @FileCatalyst.

Contact:Charlene Morling, cmorling@filecatalyst.com

About TMD

TMD is a global leader focused on designing and delivering media & content management solutions and associated services to the global media, broadcast and archive sectors. Headquartered in Aylesbury UK the company’s Mediaflex software applications provide a platform for the management of both traditional physical media, such as film and video tape, as well as digital content. TMD’s global reach includes office locations in the USA and Australia. For additional information on TMD products and services, please visit www.tmd.tv.

