Viaccess-Orca Welcomes New Customers After Completing Secure Player Business Acquisition From Discretix

PARIS -- June 11, 2014 -- Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Discretix's Secure Player business, adding a variety of valued customers to the Viaccess-Orca customer base, including Digiturk, D-SMART, Telecom Italia, and TV4 Group. Secure Player is a multiplatform media player available for Android(TM) and iOS(R) tablets and devices that include digital rights management (DRM) for premium VOD and live content.

Following the close of the business deal, Secure Player was rebranded as Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel Player, which is now available as a standalone product and as part of Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel solution for IP-enabled content services -- a main component in VO's TV Everywhere end-to-end solution for multiscreen services.

"Using Connected Sentinel Player, we're able to deliver premium services to a wide range of connected devices with a very short time to market," said Erdogan Simsek, CTO, D-SMART. "We are looking forward to working with Viaccess-Orca and to further enhancing content protection for our OTT multiscreen service offering."

"Having a strong content protection solution is vital given the high amount of piracy today," said Carl Bonnier, Product Manager, OTT-Services, C More Entertainment, TV4 Group. "We are eager to take advantage of the enriched content protection capabilities that Viaccess-Orca offers for our multiscreen TV services."

Using VO's Connected Sentinel solution, service providers can distribute content securely to set-top boxes (STBs), tablets, smartphones, and PCs. Connected Sentinel provides best-in-class security for any device and increases content service providers' revenue streams by enabling them to support a variety of business models including live TV, subscriptions, on-demand streaming and download, rental, electronic sell-through (EST), and more. Leveraging adaptive streaming protocols such as MPEG-DASH, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, and HLS (HTTP Live Streaming), content service providers can deliver the optimal video quality to subscribers while taking into account varying network conditions and device types.

"Viaccess-Orca has developed a range of effective content protection and anti-piracy technologies and earned a reputation as a leader in the multiscreen environment, all of which will enable us to deliver content more securely anytime, anywhere, and on any device," said Erkan Kara, Director, Innovative Technologies, at Digiturk. "We're excited about now working with Viaccess-Orca to address our ever-evolving content security challenges."

"Adding a secure player to the Viaccess-Orca portfolio enables us to provide our customers with the most complete multiscreen content protection solution on the market," said Francois Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO at Viaccess-Orca.

More information about VO's Connected Sentinel Player is available online: http://www.viaccess-orca.com/security/connected-sentinel-player.html.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.