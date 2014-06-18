OASYS enhances Version 6 of its integrated automated playout solution

At this year’s Broadcast Asia, OASYS Automated Playout, which was acquired by global broadcast solutions provider BroadStream Solutions earlier this month, will be showing further enhancements to its Version 6 software that was originally launched at NAB earlier in the year. The latest developments include improvementsto the Multi-Channel Monitor, Hub and Browser, as well as some workflow developments to the graphics and transition capabilities.

The initial launch of Version 6 offered significant upgrades and new interfaces to streamline the user experience including migrating modules to a 64-bit architecture for increased processing throughput, and new interfaces.

The latest update includes development of the Multi-Channel framework that will allow clients to connect and control channels, while also enabling access for third party MAM products to plug the channels into a Playout as a Service model. These developments mean that an Integrated Playout Solution can be monitored, operated and controlled via the native OASYS user interface or from a range of automation and workflow products. This also means that the operator is not restricted to one user experience or forced to purchase an end to end workflow from a single vendor.

The framework OASYS has created allows for read only monitoring, full playlist update, single event editing, or full playlist control. The integration is completed using standard IT protocols such as HTTP, HTML and XML. The team is also working with a number of customers and partners to realise the benefits of this open architecture to create on-site and remote site solutions with the advantages of a fully integrated playout server delivering the final content to air.

Mark Errington, CEO at OASYS commented: “As specialists in TV channel playout, we are committed to developing cutting-edge integrated technology at OASYS. The latest enhancement to Version 6 of our software is the next step in this promise to provide a safe, secure and reliable playout system. Our over 25 years in the industry also allows us to draw on this experience to come up with innovative ways to deliver linear TV playout.”

The latest Version 6 software will be showcased at Broadcast Asia 2014 and can be found at the OASYS stand 5E1-05.