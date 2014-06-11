Jamuna Television Expands with Trilogy’s Gemini

Trilogy, a leading supplier of intercom solutions and master reference generators for the broadcast industry, has announced that Jamuna Television, a 24-hour satellite news channel in Bangladesh, has expanded its intercom system to accommodate a third production studio and control room with a 32-port Gemini intercom system from Trilogy.

The expanded Gemini, Trilogy’s flagship intercom system, was sold by Benchmark Broadcast Systems Pte Ltd., which also carried out the system design, installation and commissioning. Jamuna now uses Gemini's distributed, IP-based architecture to link production staff and presenters at multiple facilities.

Jamuna Television’s Executive Director, Bilal Aman Khan, said, “We are always looking to deploy the latest technology and combine it with the best creative talents in the country to provide quality content for our audience. Trilogy’s Gemini has enabled us to easily expand our operation while substantially improving our ability to reliably communicate across multiple sites. Should we decide to expand further in the future, Gemini is flexible enough to expand right along with us.”

Based on a distributed, IP-based architecture rather than a single central matrix, Gemini intercom systems can be expanded using LAN, WAN or satellite. This approach means that there is no single point of failure within the entire system.

Trilogy Projects Manager Malcolm Reed said, “Gemini has proven itself to be the class-leader in functionality and expandability. Jamuna Television is now taking full advantage of the benefits of a large-scale, non-blocking comms matrix with integrated IP connectivity.”