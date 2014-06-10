Cobalt Goes West with Representation from Dan Weaver & Associates

Urbana, IL – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear for broadcast environments, continues to expand its U.S. presence with the recent appointment of Dan Weaver & Associates of Louisville, KY and Milwaukee, WI as its new Manufacturer's Representative. This move, intended to fortify the company’s mid-western sales coverage, was announced today by Bob McAlpine, svp of North America sales, from Cobalt’s headquarters in Urbana IL.

“I have known and worked with Dan Weaver throughout my professional broadcast career and I know there’s no better choice to help Cobalt Digital expand its reach throughout this important mid-west region,” stated McAlpine. “Dan is a solid presence and well-respected industry professional in the 13-states he covers. He is also a technically knowledgeable resource, which offers great advantages to Cobalt’s growing customer base in the region. Both Dan and his associate, Bob Phillips, will provide the support our customers need and that our company requires for sustained growth in the area.”

Dan Weaver & Associates serves a wide and diverse cross-section of markets, including broadcast, pro AV, educational, government, house of worship, corporate, and industrial & security with Cobalt Digital now joining its vast range of high-technology video, audio, computer and systems solutions.

“We are very excited and proud to represent the prestigious Cobalt Digital product line in our Midwest territory,” Weaver commented. “Cobalt’s high-quality, state-of-the-art signal processing, conversion, and terminal gear is supported by the best team in our industry. We are delighted to be associated with such talented and dedicated professionals.”

Cobalt is recognized worldwide as a leading provider of scalable, practical and cost-effective format conversion and loudness processing solutions. Key affiliations with organizations such as Dan Weaver & Associates help strengthen the Company’s presence and ensure first-class support for their rapidly expanding customer base.

