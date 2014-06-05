NETIA iSnippet Mobile Audio Editing Tool for Radio-Assist Now Available on iTunes App Store

CLARET, France -- June 5, 2014 --NETIA today announced that the company's iSnippet audio editing tool for iPhone(R) and iPad(R) devices is now available on the iTunes(R) App Store. Sharing the same look and ergonomic principles as the Snippet desktop interface available within NETIA's acclaimed Radio-Assist(TM) radio automation software suite, iSnippet allows iOS device users not only to edit and index media from their mobile devices, but also to record and export ready-to-broadcast assets from the in-studio Radio-Assist database.

"Used along with Radio-Assist, iSnippet facilitates mobile access to both content and production tools, in turn enabling more collaborative and more efficient creation of rich, relevant news and entertainment content," said Isabelle Sost, communications and field marketing director at NETIA. "For broadcast operations of any size, this streamlining of end-to-end multimedia production and publication workflows, along with seamless linking of internal and external resources, is proving to be a key competitive advantage."

As an all-in-one remote audio-editing solution, iSnippet gives field reporters and others valuable Radio-Assist audio-editing capabilities -- familiar from the desktop -- on their portable devices. No longer cut off from in-studio resources such as scripts and recorded content, as well as the tools with which to edit that content, the field reporter using iSnippet now can edit audio for inclusion in news stories, or review and read scripts for upcoming segments.

Supporting AAC, ALAC, and LPCM audio formats, iSnippet allows users to record, edit, and export their audio files to the studio. During recording, the user may adjust the recording volume, insert markers, and activate screen locking. Edit capabilities include vertical and horizontal zoom, playout of audio from inside or outside markers, insertion of audio from the app's cutting bin, and file insertion. The edited files themselves may be sent raw or as a master file (MP2/AAC/ALAC/AIFF/WAVE) to an FTP server, or directly to the Radio-Assist database along with an index file. iSnippet also enables field reporters and journalists to import audio files from applications including Luci and Report-IT.

More information about NETIA and its product portfolio is available at www.netia.com.

About NETIA

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include The Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, RTM in Malaysia, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-iSnippetforiPhoneandiPad.jpg

Photo Caption: NETIA iSnippet for iPhone(R) and iPad(R)