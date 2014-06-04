Thomson Video Networks Highlights World-Class Video Quality for Contribution/Distribution, OTT/IPTV Delivery, and Ad Insertion at BroadcastAsia2014

Visit Thomson Video Networks at BroadcastAsia2014, June 17-20 in Singapore — Stand 5H2-04

In a number of live demonstrations at BroadcastAsia2014, Thomson Video Networks will showcase industry-leading compression technologies that deliver the highest encoding density on the market for content ranging from low-res to 4K and including MPEG-2, H.264, and HEVC formats. On display will be the award-winning ViBE(TM) range of encoders for contribution and distribution, Thomson Video Networks' exclusive ad insertion and channel-in-a-box solutions, and a unique demonstration of a packaged OTT offering.

Contribution and Distribution for Fixed and Mobile Offerings

Thomson Video Networks will feature members of its versatile and powerful ViBE(TM) encoder family, including the ViBE EM4000 multi-channel HD/SD encoder, EM2000 SD encoder, and CP6000/6100 high-performance, multi-format live video contribution platforms. The ViBE EM4000 is the first premium encoder to offer a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1-RU chassis, with MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC compression that delivers maximum bandwidth savings and video quality for pay TV operators. The ViBE CP6000 features an unprecedented eight HD channels per 1-RU chassis, with a modular implementation of the optimal MPEG-4 contribution codecs for industry-leading compression performance in contribution applications. The CP6100 provides the same functionality in a compact half-rack platform, perfectly designed for space-constrained applications.

Premium Ad Insertion Solutions

At BroadcastAsia2014, Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate an integration of its Sapphire MPEG stream server with Ideal Systems' SoftCast software suite for streamlined TV channel operation and management to provide a powerful and cost-effective turnkey playout and ad insertion solution. Sapphire is a unique channel-in-a-box system that provides all the functions needed to ingest, process, brand, and generate TV channels ready for air, and it offers advanced capture, playout, and ad insertion capabilities and frame-accurate operation for MPEG-2 and H.264 compressed content. As the world's first downloadable suite of solutions for broadcast TV operators, SoftCast is now available for purchase from the Ideal Systems online store. The integration of Sapphire with the SoftCast Automation, Broadcast Schedule Planning (traffic), and Broadcast Ad Sales (ad scheduling) modules addresses broadcasters' new-generation playout requirements with a hybrid solution for both MPEG and baseband video delivery.

High-Performance OTT and IPTV Delivery

Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate how broadcasters can leverage the renowned compression technology of the award-winning ViBE(TM) VS7000 video system to deliver outstanding picture quality for packaged OTT and IPTV offerings. Powered by Thomson Video Networks' MediaFlex v3.0 video operating system, the VS7000 provides live broadcast-quality encoding, innovative video preprocessing, and faster-than-real-time file transcoding with a 40 percent increase in channel density. This allows the ViBE VS7000 to process up to 448 SD channels or 80 HD channels in a single frame. Thomson Video Networks will also demonstrate both real-time and offline HEVC encoding on the ViBE VS7000 platform.

"At BroadcastAsia2014, we will demonstrate our strong focus on providing optimal compression solutions for APAC broadcasters -- as reflected by our extensive customer portfolio and well-developed regional organization. We look forward to showing BroadcastAsia attendees why Thomson Video Networks is the leader in compression technologies with our complete array of contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT offerings."

-- Tony Berthaud, Asia-Pacific director of sales and services for Thomson Video Networks

Company Overview

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: Visit www.thomson-networks.com.